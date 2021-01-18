‘Superspreader’ in northeast China linked to 102 infections
A so-called Covid-19 “superspreader” who traveled around northeastern China has been linked to 102 confirmed infections, according to Chinese officials.
The individual, who worked as a salesman promoting health products to the elderly, had traveled from his home province of Heilongjiang to neighboring Jilin province, bringing the virus with him.
Authorities claim he unknowingly spread the virus among elderly residents for several days before he was tracked down by health officials as a close contact of a confirmed case.
“The superspreading phenomenon occurred in our province mainly because when the superspreader was discovered, he was still in the early phase of his infection and had relatively strong ability to shed the virus,” Zhao Qinglong, an official with the Jilin provincial disease control and prevention center, told state-run news agency Xinhua.
Although an effective tool for contact tracing, publicizing detailed travel history of coronavirus patients has also led to concerns around privacy in China.
Last month, a young woman in the southwestern city of Chengdu was publicly shamed on social media for her “decadent” lifestyle, as users attacked her for going to a bar and several night clubs in the two weeks before testing positive for the virus.
Indonesia grapples with multiple disasters
As Indonesia continues to count the number of dead from last week’s earthquake on Sulawesi island, search and rescue teams are being stretched to breaking point, as they grapple with a series of disasters unfolding across the country.
Flooding in South Kalimantan has killed more than a dozen people and displaced tens of thousands. Rescue workers are still looking for several missing and feared buried under the mud 10 days after landslides tore through a village in West Java. And divers continue to search for victims and crucial data in the wreckage of Sriwijaya Air flight 182, which crashed in the Java Sea on January 9, with 62 people on board.
Meanwhile, two volcanoes on the most populous island, Java, are spewing ash into the air, with hundreds of people evacuated from the slopes of Mount Merapi in recent weeks.
The string of grim events comes just a few weeks into 2021 and at a time when Indonesia is reporting record daily increases of Covid-19 cases while it embarks on a mass vaccination program.
On Sunday, the death toll from a 6.2-magnitude earthquake on Indonesia’s Sulawesi island rose to 84, as rescue workers continued the search for survivors trapped in rubble while aftershocks rattled the island.
Seventy-three people died in Friday’s quake in the city of Mamuju, to the north of the epicenter, while another 11 were killed in Majene, a city about 125 miles south of Mamuju.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.