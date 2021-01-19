The Seychelles drops quarantine requirement for Covid-vaccinated
The Seychelles has reopened its borders and dropped quarantine requirements to all travelers who’ve been vaccinated against Covid-19.
Fully-vaccinated visitors are now permitted to enter the 115-island nation without having to quarantine for 10 days provided they present a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours of travel.
Travelers must also submit an authentic certificate from their national health authority as evidence they’ve received both doses of the vaccine.
Located 1,600 kilometers off the coast of Tanzania, the Seychelles depends on tourism for around 65% of its GDP.
Officials are hopeful the new measures will prove to be a step in the right direction when it comes to reviving tourism on the island nation.
“We hope that this will open up the tourism industry for the locals primarily for the small hotels who are struggling on La Digue, Praslin and also on Mahe. And also provide the kick that our economy desperately needs,” Tourism Minister Sylvestre Radegonde said during a press conference earlier this month.
At present, non-vaccinated visitors from the Seychelles’ category 1 and 2 list, as well as those arriving by private jet, are permitted to enter as long as they self-isolate for 10 days and provide a negative PCR result taken within 72 hours of arrival.
Workers trapped in gold mine for more than a week send note to rescuers
Twelve miners trapped underground for more than a week in a Chinese gold mine have managed to get a note to rescuers, state media reported Monday.
The Xinhua news agency reports that the note confirmed 12 of the miners were still alive following the blast on January 10 in the city of Qixia in Shandong Province. Four are said to be injured while the fate of 10 others is unknown.
The workers wrote that they remained hopeful, according to Xinhua, but that they were in need of medical supplies.
Xinhua quoted the note as saying: “We are heavily exhausted and in urgent need of stomach medicine, painkillers, medical tape, external anti-inflammatory drugs, and three people have high blood pressure.”
Rescue efforts have been underway since the blast occurred about 800 feet from the mine’s entrance, trapping 22 workers around 2,000 feet below ground, the agency reported.
Rescue workers are reported to have first heard knocking sounds from those trapped on Sunday, followed by pulling on iron ropes.
Explosions and deaths are not uncommon in Chinese mines. In September, at least 16 workers in southwestern China died after they became trapped underground in a coal mine and exposed to unsafe levels of carbon monoxide, state media reported.
— From wire reports
