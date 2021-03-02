Vernon Jordan, civil rights leader and close ally of Bill Clinton, dies
Vernon Jordan, a civil rights leader and close adviser to former President Bill Clinton, died Monday evening, multiple sources close to the family tell CNN. He was 85.
A cause of death was not immediately released.
The former president of the National Urban League rose to prominence as a civil rights activist with close connections in all corners of American politics, though he was closest with Democrats, including presidents from Lyndon Johnson to Barack Obama. He also worked with Republican Presidents Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush.
Jordan, born on August 15, 1935, graduated from DePauw University in Indiana in 1957, studied law at Howard University and began his career fighting segregation, beginning with a lawsuit against University of Georgia’s integration policy in 1961. He worked as a field director for the NAACP and as a director of the Southern Regional Council for the Voter Education Project before he became president of the National Urban League.
“Today, the world lost an influential figure in the fight for civil rights and American politics, Vernon Jordan. An icon to the world and a lifelong friend to the NAACP, his contribution to moving our society toward justice is unparalleled,” NAACP President Derrick Johnson said in a statement Tuesday. “In 2001, Jordan received the NAACP’s Spingarn Medal for a lifetime of social justice activism. His exemplary life will shine as a guiding light for all that seek truth and justice for all people.”
New York Times: Third woman accuses Cuomo of unwanted advances in 2019 as crisis deepens
A third woman has accused Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of unwanted advances in 2019, The New York Times reported Monday, adding to an escalating crisis facing the governor in the wake of two sexual harassment allegations.
The woman, Anna Ruch, told the Times that Cuomo approached her during a crowded wedding reception in New York in 2019. Ruch told the newspaper she thanked Cuomo for his toast to the newlyweds, and in response, she says he put his hand on her bare lower back, which the Times said was exposed in an open-back dress.
When Ruch removed his hand, Cuomo allegedly told her she seemed “aggressive” as he put his hands on her cheeks, she recalled to the Times. Cuomo then asked if he could kiss her, Ruch said, and she distanced herself as he came closer.
“I was so confused and shocked and embarrassed,” Ruch told the Times. “I turned my head away and didn’t have words in that moment.”
The newspaper also reported that Ruch says she was later told by a friend that Cuomo had kissed her cheek as she pulled away.
The newspaper reported that her account of the episode was loud enough and could be heard by a friend standing nearby, who corroborated the exchange, along with photographs from the event and text messages at the time. The New York Times did not identify the friend in its reporting.
Left out of House stimulus, hospitals and nursing homes pin hopes on the Senate
Shut out of the stimulus package that passed the House last week, hospitals and nursing homes are hoping they can convince the Senate to give them an additional infusion of funding in its version of the $1.9 trillion relief bill.
Congress last year created and poured $178 billion into the Provider Relief Fund to help hospitals, nursing homes and other health care providers pay for coronavirus-related expenses and offset revenue losses from postponing elective procedures.
Hospitals, however, say that only $4.4 billion will remain in the fund by the end of the month. Yet the pandemic remains a source of financial stress for many medical centers, they contend. They continue to treat many coronavirus patients, who require more intensive and costly care, and are still paying a hefty premium for staff, particularly nurses, and personal protective equipment. At the same time, many are seeing fewer non-Covid patients since some people remain reluctant to go to health care facilities for fear of contracting the virus.
Total hospital revenue in 2021 could be between $53 billion and $122 billion lower than pre-pandemic levels, according to a study released last week by the American Hospital Association.
