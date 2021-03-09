Biden nominates two female generals to 4-star commands after promotions delayed under Trump administration
President Joe Biden on Monday announced he has nominated two female generals to positions as 4-star combatant commanders after their promotions had been delayed under the Trump administration.
The nominations of Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost of the Air Force to commander of United States Transportation Command and Lt. Gen. Laura Richardson of the Army to commander of United States Southern Command would make them the second and third woman to lead a Combatant Command if confirmed by the Senate.
Biden, during remarks on International Women’s Day at the White House on Monday, called Van Ovost and Richardson “two outstanding and eminently qualified warriors and patriots.”
“Each of these women have led careers demonstrating incomparable skill, integrity, and duty to country. And at every step, they’ve also helped push open the doors of opportunity to women in our military, blazing the trail, a little wider, a little brighter, for all proud women following their path and looking to their example,” the President said.
Two defense officials told CNN on Monday that the women’s nominations and other male officers nominations for promotion were withdrawn by the Trump Pentagon because they were being submitted too early for congressional consideration.
Kentucky judge dismisses charges against Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker III
A Kentucky judge on Monday dismissed charges against Kenneth Walker III, the boyfriend of Breonna Taylor who was killed by police when a ”no-knock” search warrant was executed on her home in Louisville on March 13, 2020.
Walker was accused of shooting a Louisville police officer during the flawed forced-entry raid.
Walker, thinking officers were intruders, fired one shot as they broke down the door. Officers returned fire, riddling the apartment with bullets and killing the 26-year-old Taylor in the process.
Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge Olu Stevens dismissed the charges Monday “with prejudice,” meaning Walker can’t be charged with the same offenses related to the shooting, according to court documents.
CNN has reached out to Walker’s attorney, Rob Eggert, for comment.
No officer who took part in the raid was charged for Taylor’s actual killing. Only one of the three officers — Brett Hankison — was charged in connection with the shooting. A grand jury charged Hankison in September with three counts of felony wanton endangerment for blindly firing 10 shots into Taylor’s home.
Iowa governor signs controversial law shortening early and Election Day voting
Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Monday signed into law a controversial bill aimed at limiting voting and making it harder for voters to return absentee ballots, her office announced Monday.
The legislation, which passed both Republican-controlled chambers of the state legislature last month, will reduce the number of early voting days from 29 days to 20 days. It will also close polling places an hour earlier on Election Day (at 8 p.m. instead of 9 p.m.).
The bill additionally places new restrictions on absentee voting including banning officials from sending applications without a voter first requesting one and requiring ballots be received by the county before polls close on Election Day.
“It’s our duty and responsibility to protect the integrity of every election. This legislation strengthens uniformity by providing Iowa’s election officials with consistent parameters for Election Day, absentee voting, database maintenance, as well as a clear appeals process for local county auditors,” Reynolds said in a statement Monday.
“All of these additional steps promote more transparency and accountability, giving Iowans even greater confidence to cast their ballot.”
The new law drew immediate backlash from Democrats in the state, including a tweet from the Iowa Democratic party stating, “We deserve better.”
“Rather than help Iowans keep food on the table and a roof over their family’s heads, @IAGovernor and Iowa Republicans chose instead to fast-track legislation that stacks the deck in their favor and disenfranchises Iowans,” the tweet said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.