Question your current situation and consider ways you can improve your life. The possibilities are endless if you are willing to put in the time and effort, and work diligently to reach your long-term goal. Use your imagination to find a way to make your dreams come true.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Don’t take criticism to heart. Learn from the experience someone offers you. Don’t let your emotions take the reins. Being patient will pay off and will lead to better options.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Take advantage of an opportunity. Don’t let uncertainty lead to hesitation and regret. Let your intuition take charge, and trust your ability to take care of business.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Events that focus on information, knowledge and technology will be beneficial. Check your bank balance before you spend money on unnecessary items. Don’t fall victim to a polished sales pitch or pressure tactics.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Take the path that excites you. Let your mind wander, and enjoy life. A change someone makes will interest you. Find out more and consider how you can benefit from doing something similar.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Travel will cost more than anticipated. The people you encounter along the way will be eager to part you from your money. Caution, coupled with penny-pinching, will pay off.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Expand your interests, friendships and knowledge. Attend functions offering information that will help you get ahead and connect you to people who can further your interests.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Simple plans will be less expensive. If you overdo it, you will end up backtracking. Don’t overreact if met with opposition. Channel your energy into something that counts.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Pursuing projects that stimulate your mind and challenge your imagination will bring you the most satisfaction. Don’t limit what you can do by the company you keep.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Get involved in challenging activities. You will learn a lot about yourself in competitive situations. Everyone you encounter will admire your honesty and fair play.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Don’t let your emotions interfere with your professional integrity. Someone you care about may let you down or criticize the way you do things. Take charge of your happiness and please yourself.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Follow your heart and do what you enjoy most. Your determination and discipline will bring good results and make you feel good about who you are and what you do.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Step up and prepare to take control. You’ve got what it takes to turn your ideas into reality. Follow your heart in both personal and professional matters. Romance is favored.
