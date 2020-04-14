Obama endorses Biden for president in video message
Former President Barack Obama offered his formal endorsement of Joe Biden on Tuesday, injecting himself squarely in the presidential race for the first time by urging Democrats across the party’s ideological spectrum to rally behind Biden and form a unified front to defeat President Donald Trump and win back the White House.
Obama, in a lengthy video taped on Monday and posted on Tuesday, lauds Biden’s character and resilience, touting him as the right kind of candidate to lead the country through a crisis like the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Obama also highlights the stakes of the 2020 election by arguing Trump and Republicans in the Senate are solely interested in power, not making progress for Americans.
“If there’s one thing we’ve learned as a country from moments of great crisis, it’s that the spirit of looking out for one another can’t be restricted to our homes, or our workplaces, or our neighborhoods, or our houses of worship,” Obama says in the over 11-minute endorsement video. “It also has to be reflected in our national government.”
He continues: “The kind of leadership that’s guided by knowledge and experience, honesty and humility, empathy and grace — that kind of leadership doesn’t just belong in our state capitols and mayors offices. It belongs in the White House.”
“And that’s why I’m so proud to endorse Joe Biden for President of the United States,” he adds.
The endorsement reunites the former running mates and positions Obama, whose endorsement of Biden was seen as a forgone conclusion once Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders dropped out of the race last week, to be one of Biden’s most powerful surrogates in the race against Trump.
It also marks the public re-emergence of Obama into the political arena. The former president kept a low public profile throughout much of the Democratic nomination fight, but he was active behind the scenes.
Biden thanked Obama for the endorsement on Tuesday shortly after the video posted.
Paul Manafort asks to be released from prison, citing virus
Paul Manafort’s lawyers have asked for the former Trump campaign chairman to be moved out of prison due to potential health risks from the coronavirus.
Manafort is hoping prison officials will consider letting him stay under home confinement with his wife in Northern Virginia either while the pandemic continues or even for the four more years he’s set to stay behind bars, his lawyers said in a letter to the federal Bureau of Prisons Monday afternoon.
Fear of coronavirus proliferating behind bars has consumed inmates across the country, and federal prisons have reported in total 13 inmate deaths from Covid-19 as of Tuesday morning. Many prisoners have asked judges to release them, though relatively few have been successful.
The prison in Western Pennsylvania, FCI Loretto, where Manafort lives now, currently has no reported cases of coronavirus.
Bishop who said ‘God is larger than’ Covid
-19 has died from the disease
Bishop Gerald Glenn, the pastor of New Deliverance Evangelistic Church in Virginia, has died, the church announced on Sunday. Glenn had tested positive for coronavirus, according to a video posted by his daughter Mar-Gerie Crawley.
Despite warnings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to avoid mass gatherings and maintain social distancing, Glenn said in a sermon on March 22, “I firmly believe that God is larger than this dreaded virus,” and announced he was not afraid to die.
It was the next day that Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issued his executive order banning all public and private gatherings of 10 people or more.
On April 4, Glenn’s daughter posted a video, announcing that both he and his wife, Marcietia Glenn, had tested positive for coronavirus.
The church’s post announcing Gerald Glenn’s death, asked that others would allow the “First Family to grieve in their own way.”
21 New York City teachers have died from coronavirus
Fifty New York City Department of Education employees have died in connection to coronavirus, 21 of whom were teachers, according to the DOE.
“This is painful news for too many of our communities — each number represents a life, a member of one our schools or offices, and the pain their loved ones are experiencing is unimaginable,” New York City Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza said in a statement.
New York has been a focal point for the coronavirus pandemic in the US, and the city has been hit especially hard. New York City has reported more than 106,000 coronavirus cases and 6,182 deaths, according to the city’s website.
The deaths of the DOE employees were reported by their families.
They have not been confirmed as related to coronavirus by the Department of Health because the DOH is no longer confirming individual cases due to community transmission, according to DOE spokeswoman Miranda Barbot.
