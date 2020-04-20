American oil crashes below $0 a barrel — a record low
The collapse in oil markets is showing no signs of easing, as the coronavirus crisis saps demand and producers run out of places to store all their excess barrels of crude.
U.S. oil prices plunged, falling below $0 Monday to $-37.63 a barrel. That’s the lowest level since NYMEX opened oil futures trading in 1983.
The selloff can be attributed in part to market mechanics. The May futures contract for West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, is about to expire. Most investors are already focusing on the June contract, thinning out trading volume and feeding volatility, UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.
The June futures contract for WTI is trading around $22 per barrel, but that’s still sharply lower on the day. Brent crude futures, the global benchmark, fell 8% Monday to $25.81 per barrel.
The extreme pressure on the WTI contract for May highlights ongoing concerns about the supply and demand dynamics plaguing the oil market.
“No one in America wants oil in the short term,” Jeffrey Halley of Oanda told clients on Monday.
Saudi Arabia, Russia and other producers tried to prop up prices with a deal last week to slash production by 9.7 million barrels per day in May and June, the deepest cut ever negotiated. But that isn’t expected to soak up the supply glut caused by evaporating demand for energy.
White House set to use Defense Production Act to ramp up testing swab manufacturingThe White House is preparing to use the Defense Production Act to give a Maine medical supplies company federal funding so it can ramp up its production of swabs needed for coronavirus testing.
President Donald Trump announced Sunday he will compel a U.S. company to make swabs under the Defense Production Act, but Peter Navarro, his trade adviser who Trump tapped to coordinate DPA use, clarified to CNN Monday that the White House plans to use the act to give Puritan Medical Supplies federal funding to boost production.
“Title III of the DPA has been used frequently by the Trump administration over the last three years to provide funding for companies essential to our industrial base and critical to national security. In the case referenced by President Trump, (the Defense Department) is finalizing negotiations under DPA Title III with Puritan, a small company in Guilford, Maine. With DPA support, Puritan will be able to increase its industrial capacity in machine tooling, people, and facilities with the broader goal of increasing nasal swab production from 3 million to more than 20 million within 30 days of the contract award,” Navarro told CNN in a statement.
The administration has not finalized the DPA use yet, and it’s not clear how much funding the company will get.
SCOTUS says unanimous jury verdicts required in state trials for serious offensesThe Supreme Court said Monday that unanimous jury verdicts are required in state criminal trials for serious offenses, handing a victory to criminal defendants including petitioner Evangelisto Ramos, who was convicted of murder in Louisiana on a 10-2 vote.
Ramos argued that Louisiana’s non-unanimous jury provision violated his federal constitutional right to trial by jury and that the law had racist roots meant to diminish the votes of minority jurors.
Justice Neil Gorsuch penned the opinion and was joined in key parts by Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor, Stephen Breyer and Brett Kavanaugh.
“We took this case to decide whether the Sixth Amendment right to a jury trial — as incorporated against the States by way of the Fourteenth Amendment — requires a unanimous verdict to convict a defendant of a serious offense,” Gorsuch wrote.
“One of these requirements was unanimity,” he said, “a jury must reach a unanimous verdict in order to convict.”
“The answer is unmistakable,” he said.
Justice Clarence Thomas concurred in the judgment on narrower grounds, whereas Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Elena Kagan joined Justice Samuel Alito’s dissent.
Nursing homes now have to report coronavirus cases to families, government
As the coronavirus pandemic sweeps through the nation’s nursing homes, the facilities will now have to report all cases to patients and families, as well as to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Thousands of residents have died from coronavirus in nursing homes and long-term care facilities, with one of the earliest outbreaks in the U.S. happening at the Life Care Center in Washington killing several dozen people.
Many families have complained that they haven’t been told of what’s happening inside the facilities where their loved ones reside, though nursing homes are required to inform state or local health officials.
Now, nursing homes will have to tell patients and their families within 12 hours of a coronavirus diagnosis and give weekly updates.
— From wire reports
