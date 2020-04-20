Nova Scotia investigators are scouring for answers after a deadly rampage that began in the tiny town of Portapique on Cobequid Bay led police on a miles-long chase across the Canadian province.
When the manhunt ended about 12 hours later, the gunman had killed 18 people, officials say — including a police constable and a teacher — and left a trail of crime scenes that authorities are still working to process.
Another police officer was injured, police said, and in Shubenacadie, there were reports of gunshots and possibly burned-out police vehicles, according to one of CNN’s media partners.
The gunman, 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, was killed in a shootout with police in Enfield, about 60 miles from the initial crime scene.
Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz agree on national emergency government in Israel
Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz have agreed on the formation of a national emergency government, according to a joint statement from Blue and White and Netanyahu’s Likud party.
The announcement, which includes a timeline for potential annexation of parts of the West Bank over the summer, appears to bring to an end more than a year of political deadlock during which Israel held three general elections.
Gantz had campaigned in all three national polls promising that he would not be part of government with an indicted Prime Minister but broke with his Blue and White allies almost a month ago when he announced he was seeking a unity government with Netanyahu.
“We prevented a fourth election,” Gantz tweeted Monday evening after the announcement of an agreement, adding, “We will safeguard the democracy, we will fight the coronavirus and we will take care of all the citizens of Israel.”
100K gather for funeral in Bangladesh, defying lockdown and sparking outbreak fearsMore than 100,000 people defied Bangladesh’s lockdown order on Saturday to attend the funeral of a senior leader of the Islamist party in the district of Brahmanbaria, authorities said.
The estimated size of the crowd was confirmed by the prime minister’s special assistant, Shah Ali Farhad and the Brahmanbaria police spokesman, Imtiaz Ahmed.
The funeral for Maulana Zubayer Ahmad Ansari, an Islamic teacher, broke the country’s ban of no more than five people attending prayers at one time, sparking fears of a new coronavirus outbreak emerging from the event.
As of Sunday Bangladesh had recorded 2,456 positive cases of coronavirus and 91 deaths, but officials say the actual numbers are likely higher due to lack of testing kits.
— From wire reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.