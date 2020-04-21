Trump promises to rescue oil companies after prices go negative
President Donald Trump wants to prevent the loomingwave of bankruptcies
and mass layoffs in America’sbeleaguered oil industry.
Trump tweeted Tuesday that he instructed the secretaries of the Energy and Treasury departments to “formulate a plan” to “make funds available” to help oil and gas companies.
No details were announced, but Trump said the goal is to ensure that “these very important companies and jobs will be secured long into the future.”
The promise comes a day after U.S. oil prices crashed into negative territory for the first time ever, the starkest evidence yet of the epic supply glut overwhelming the market during the coronavirus pandemic.
Dirt-cheap oil is likely to cause hundreds of U.S. oil companies to go bankrupt — especially smaller ones that took on too much debt. Countless jobs hang in the balance, including in Texas, a potential battleground state in the November election.
“We will never let the great U.S. oil & gas industry down,” the president said.
The American Petroleum Institute, the largest oil and gas lobby, has said it’s not seeking a bailout like the one the airline industry received.
However, the industry has said it wants access to emergency lending facilities created by the federal government to help businesses ride out the crisis.
Air quality in US dramatically worse than in prior years, says new ‘State of the Air’ reportThe air quality in the United States is dramatically declining, leaving about 150 million people — nearly half of America’s population — breathing unhealthy, heavily polluted air, according to the newly released “State of the Air” 2020 report by the American Lung Association.
“We’re moving in the wrong direction, with nearly nine million more people breathing dirty air than in last year’s report,” said Paul Billings, the national senior vice president of public policy for the American Lung Association.
That’s particularly bad news for people like Tim Seib, a 37-year-old New York City regional theater director who has suffered from asthma his entire life.
“Knowing we’ve let our air get worse is maddening to me because air quality directly affects my day to day health,” Seib said. “It’s not a political stance, it’s not an ideology thing.”
“When asthma symptoms start, you don’t know when your next full breath of air is going to come. It almost feels like you’re drowning,” Seib continued.
“I don’t think until you’ve walked in the shoes of someone with respiratory issues (that) you really understand how scary that can be.”
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Clean Air Act, which charged the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency with regulating all sources of air emissions. The goal was to reduce air pollution and acid rain, increase air quality and visibility, slow climate change and protect the ozone layer.
According to the EPA, the act is responsible for a 50% decline in emissions of key air pollutants since 1990, the year when a new series of amendments were passed.
Under the Trump administration, however, a number of those protections have been rolled back or have gone unregulated.
Bipartisan report backs assessment that Russia interfered to help Trump in 2016
A bipartisan report from the Senate Intelligence committee released on Tuesday has backed the U.S. intelligence community’s conclusion that Russia interfered in the 2016 Presidential election to help then-candidate Donald Trump.
The committee’s findings are a rebuke to Trump’s frequent claims of a “hoax” that Russia was trying to help him win and the President’s attacks on the intelligence community. The panel concluded that the Obama administration’s assessment on Russian election interference was crafted without political bias, undercutting the President’s claims that officials like former CIA Director John Brennan and Director of National Intelligence James Clapper were using the intelligence community to attack him.
Senate Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr said in a statement that the assessment reflected “strong tradecraft” and “sound analytical reasoning.”
Judge rules Rick Gates doesn’t have to spend days in jail during coronavirus pandemic
Former Trump campaign deputy chair Rick Gates does not have to report to jail during the coronavirus pandemic, a judge said on Tuesday.
Federal judge Amy Berman Jackson said on Tuesday Gates’ sentence of “intermittent confinement is hereby suspended indefinitely,” making him the latest high-profile inmate to receive some reprieve during the outbreak.
On Sunday, Gates asked to serve his jail sentence in home confinement instead, because going in and out of jail, where coronavirus cases have easily spread, could put his family’s health at risk. His wife is battling cancer.
