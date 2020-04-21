Val Kilmer is back on both the big and small screen.
The actor is set to co-star in ”Top Gun II” and on Tuesday was interviewed by ”Good Morning America’s” Chris Connelly.
Kilmer’s speaking voice is now much different because of a bout with throat cancer.
“I feel a lot better than I sound, but I feel wonderful,” the 60-year-old said. “I was diagnosed with throat cancer which healed very quickly. This is a tracheotomy to help me breathe because the glands in my throat swelled up as well.”
Kilmer went public with his cancer diagnosis in 2017 after initially denying reports he was ill.
His new memoir, titled “I’m Your Huckleberry” — a famous line of his from the 1993 film “Tombstone” — traces his career, including memorable roles playing legendary singer Jim Morrison in the big screen biopic about The Doors frontman.
Kilmer also shares in his book about his past romances, including with Cher, Michelle Pfeiffer and Cindy Crawford.
Woman’s breast implant deflects bullet, saving her life
A woman who survived a close-range gunshot wound to the chest was saved because of her silicone breast implants, doctors believe.
In a case study published to the SAGE medical journal last week, doctors described how a silicone breast implant deflected a bullet away from a 30-year-old woman’s vital organs.
The incident, which took place in 2018 in Toronto, Canada, is one of only a handful of instances recorded in medical literature where a breast implant played a role in saving a patient’s life, and the first recorded instance of a silicone implant doing so, surgeon Giancarlo McEvenue told CNN. Doctors noted that the silicone implant was likely responsible for deflecting the bullet’s trajectory — ultimately saving the woman’s life.
“The bullet wound entry was on the left breast, but the rib fracture was on the right side. The bullet entered the skin on the left side first, and then ricocheted across her sternum into the right breast and broke her rib on the right side,” he explained. “The implant caused the change in the trajectory of the bullet,” he said.
‘Better Call Saul’ plants the seeds for a killer final season
“Better Call Saul” added a few more pieces to its serialized jigsaw puzzle with the fifth-season finale, as the AMC prequel inches closer to the beginnings of “Breaking Bad.”
The producers have announced that the coming season will be the show’s last, which makes sense, given that they appear to be running out of storytelling real estate. Still, with scores yet to settle between Lalo and Gus, as well as the still-uncertain future of Jimmy and Kim, if the past is in any way prologue, what a run it has been, and what a finish it promises to be.
