Chinese restaurants are in deep trouble.
As of April 15, 59% of independent Chinese restaurants across America had completely stopped taking debit and credit card transactions, indicating they have ceased operations, according to Womply, a data subscription service. Womply tracks credit and debit card transactions to provide market insights to 10 million small businesses.
Restaurants across the United States are suffering under the business shutdowns in place because of the pandemic, but Chinese restaurants are by far the worst-hit segment of the industry, Womply reported.
Many Chinese restaurants won’t survive the coronavirus pandemic without targeted government intervention, advocates warn.
Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, 270 restaurants operated in New York’s Chinatown, according to Wellington Chen, executive director of Manhattan’s Chinatown Partnership Local Development Corporation. Only 40 remain open, Chen told CNN Business on Friday.
A large number of Chinese restaurants in San Francisco’s Chinatown neighborhood have similarly ceased operations, according to Malcolm Yeung, executive director of the city’s Chinatown Community Development Center. Yeung, who also serves as a board member for the local Chinese Chamber of Commerce, said San Francisco’s Chinatown usually has about 150 Chinese restaurants in business, but now only 40 remain in operation.
Although Chinese restaurants around the world have become synonymous with takeout and delivery, many traditional Chinese restaurants offer only dine-in service. Yeung and Chen noted many traditional Chinese restaurants in major cities’ Chinatown districts shun delivery services such as GrubHub, because those services charge high fees.
Chen said he hopes Chinese restaurants will receive targeted relief funding and programs from the local, state and federal government. “If we don’t get the breaks, we cannot break even,” Chen said.
South Korea says ‘no unusual signs’ detected about Kim Jong Un’s health
South Korea says it can’t corroborate reports that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is gravely ill, with an official in the presidential office saying Seoul believes he is with officials traveling outside the capital, Pyongyang.
The official said that “no unusual signs supporting reports about his health conditions have been detected.” They also cast doubt on a report by a South Korean-based newspaper that Kim was recovering from surgery in the Mount Myohyang area, saying the leader was not believed to be in that part of the country.
Earlier, a US official with direct knowledge told CNN that Washington was monitoring intelligence which suggested Kim was in grave danger after undergoing a previous surgery.
— From wire reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.