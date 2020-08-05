Nevada approves plan to mail ballots to all registered voter s
The state of Nevada has approved a plan to send absentee ballots to all active voters this November, a major expansion of mail-in voting in the battleground state.
The Democratic-controlled Nevada state legislature passed a sweeping election bill along party lines. Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat, signed the legislation Monday afternoon. That makes Nevada the eighth state, along with the District of Columbia, to adopt universal vote-by-mail for the presidential election in November, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“This bill will help prevent Nevadans from experiencing the long lines at polling locations they faced during the Primary election, which will protect their safety, safeguard their right to make their voices heard, and help reduce the spread of COVID-19,” Sisolak said in a tweet Monday.
President Donald Trump quickly slammed the move on Monday. He falsely accused Nevada Democrats of orchestrating an “illegal...coup” and threatened to bring a lawsuit to stop the state from expanding mail-in voting, which he says will weaken his chances of winning reelection.
Democratic state lawmakers who crafted the legislation say they are giving voters more options to participate in the election at a time when in-person voting poses a legitimate health risk.
Joe Biden will no longer travel to Milwaukee to accept Democratic nomination
Joe Biden will no longer accept the Democratic presidential nomination in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, officials said Wednesday, in the latest and strongest sign that the Democratic National Convention will be almost entirely virtual due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Biden will instead accept the Democratic nomination for president from his home state of Delaware, according to the Democratic National Convention Committee.
“From the very beginning of this pandemic, we put the health and safety of the American people first. We followed the science, listened to doctors and public health experts, and we continued making adjustments to our plans in order to protect lives. That’s the kind of steady and responsible leadership America deserves. And that’s the leadership Joe Biden will bring to the White House,” said Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez said in a statement.
Ex-acting AG Sally Yates defends FBI investigation into Flynn, calls Barr move to drop charges ‘highly irregular’
Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates pushed back Wednesday on current Attorney General William Barr’s move to dismiss charges against President Donald Trump’s first national security adviser, saying that the FBI’s interviews with Michael Flynn were legitimate and calling the Justice Department dismissal “highly irregular.”
Yates’ comments at a Senate hearing were her first public remarks on the DOJ’s controversial decision to drop charges against Flynn, who pleaded guilty to former special counsel Robert Mueller’s team for lying to the FBI. The Justice Department cited the prior testimony of Yates — who played a key role in alerting the White House about Flynn’s calls with Russian ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak — in its decision to seek to dismiss Flynn’s charges.
Yates clashed with Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham over the FBI’s interview of Flynn in January 2017. The South Carolina Republican charged that the FBI had moved to close its counterintelligence investigation into Flynn, before relying on allegations surrounding the Logan Act — an obscure law that private citizens cannot interfere in foreign affairs — but Yates argued that the interview was necessary to determine why Flynn had “neutered” then-President Barack Obama’s administration sanctions against Russia in his calls with Kislyak.
Yates said that the recommendation to close the Flynn case came “before they knew about the conversations” between Flynn and Kislyak.
Trump still not grasping the severity of the pandemic, source tells CNN
President Donald Trump was still struggling to fully grasp the severity of the coronavirus pandemic during a task force meeting in the Oval Office on Tuesday, a source familiar with the meeting told CNN.
“He still doesn’t get it,” the source said. “He does not get it.”
Trump’s meeting with the task force in the Oval Office was his first in-depth meeting with the panel of his top health experts since April. Trump tweeted photos of the task force members, some wearing face masks, surrounding the Resolute Desk Tuesday afternoon.
During the meeting, officials on the task force continued to have trouble convincing Trump to take the pandemic more seriously, the source said.
As some members of the task force tried to stress the dire nature of the situation to the President, the source said Trump repeatedly attempted to change the subject.
“He starts talking about something else,” the source said.
The White House disputed the source’s account of the meeting, with communications director Alyssa Farah saying: “The President is highly engaged on the fight to defeat Covid and well briefed on the virus.”
