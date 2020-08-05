A 8-year-old boy is mowing lawns for busy first responders and single moms
A young boy in Conway, South Carolina, is making a big difference in his community, one act of kindness at a time.
Feeding the hungry and mowing lawns for busy first responders and single mothers are just a few of the ways Greyson Winfield is making a positive impact.
With the help of his parents, the 8-year-old started an organization called Helping Footprint — which collects donations that are then used to buy gift cards for food or to help pay bills for area families. The son of two former firefighters has grown up around acts of service, which inspired him to do his part in his community — and work toward becoming a man like President John F. Kennedy, said Greyson.
Greyson wants to be a Navy SEAL because “helping others is the right thing to do. Also, JFK was in the Navy before becoming president and I want to follow his lead,” he said.
‘Who’s the Boss?’ reboot confirmed by Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano
We are waiting on you, Judith Light.
Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano have confirmed that a reboot of “Who’s the Boss?” is in the works.
The original series, which ran on ABC from 1984 to 1992, starred Danza as single father Tony Micelli, who transitions from being a professional baseball player to a live-in housekeeper for advertising executive Angela Bower, played by Light.
Milano starred as Danza’s character’s daughter, Samantha.
On Tuesday both Danza and Milano took to social media to share the news of the show’s return.
Sean Penn marries Leila George
Sean Penn is a married man.
The actor confirmed on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” that he married actress Leila George last week in what he said was a “Covid wedding” held via Zoom.
Penn, 60, didn’t seem to have a problem with the low-key approach, however.
“Let’s say there are socially liberating factors under Covid,” he told Meyers.
George, whose full name is Leila George D’Onofrio, is the daughter of actors Vincent D’Onofrio and Greta Scacchi.
George, 28, has credits that include the TV film “Mother, May I Sleep with Danger?” and 2019 action film “The Kid,” which was directed by Vincent D’Onofrio.
Penn is co-founder of the nonprofit organization Community Organized Relief Effort (or CORE), which has been partnering with community organizations and local governments to expand the availability of coronavirus testing.
