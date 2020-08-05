Ammonium nitrate may have sparked the Beirut explosion. It happened in Texas, in 1947, too
Lebanon's government has blamed a large quantity of poorly stored ammonium nitrate for the huge blast that rocked its capital, Beirut, killing scores of people and devastating swathes of the city. What is this chemical, and why did it explode?
Ammonium nitrate is an industrial chemical commonly used around the world as an agricultural fertilizer, and in explosives for mining.
It has also been used as a key component in improvised explosives, notably in the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing, in the 2002 bombings in Bali, Indonesia, and by far-right Norwegian terrorist Anders Behring Breivik in his 2011 shooting and bombing attack.
In this case, according to Lebanese officials, about 2,750 metric tons of ammonium nitrate had been stockpiled at a Beirut port warehouse, just a few minutes' walk from the city's shopping and nightlife districts, since it was confiscated in 2014.
Prime Minister Hassan Diab said the chemical had been stored for the past six years "without preventive measures," and promised an investigation.
North Korea's work on nuclear weapons includes 'miniaturized' devices, UN report says
North Korea is continuing work on its nuclear program and several countries believe Pyongyang has made gains in producing ballistic missiles with small nuclear devices attached, according to a confidential United Nations (UN) report, a UN diplomat told CNN.
The latest report was prepared by a UN-appointed independent panel of experts, who are charged with monitoring sanctions enforcement and efficacy. It says the unnamed countries believe North Korea "probably developed miniaturized nuclear devices to fit into the warheads of its ballistic missiles."
The experts, who do not have access to North Korea, rely on UN countries to supply intelligence information.
The report, which concludes that North Korea remains in violation of UN sanctions, has been circulated to the 15-nation Security Council. UN diplomats, who spoke on condition of anonymity, provided different segments of the report to CNN.
'SOS' in the sand saves Pacific island mariners
An "SOS" message written on the beach of a tiny Pacific island pointed rescuers to three missing mariners, United States and Australian authorities said Tuesday.
The three men had set out in a 23-foot (7 meter) boat last Thursday to make a 26-mile journey from Pulawat to Pulap atolls in the Federated States of Micronesia.
They went off course and ran out of fuel, landing on tiny, uninhabited Pikelot Island, 118 miles from their intended destination, according to US and Australian authorities.
The islands are about 500 miles (800 kilometers) south of Guam, and when the men didn't arrive in Pulap, a search was requested through the US Coast Guard's Joint Rescue Sub Center in Guam, which enlisted help from units in the region.
