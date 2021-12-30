Click here for updates on this story

GRAIN VALLEY, Missouri (KMBC) — Authorities in Grain Valley said a man died when a trench collapsed Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called about 1:30 p.m. to the 600 block of Southwest Hillside Drive.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration told KMBC9 News that crews with Preferred Plumbing Inc. out of Kingsville, were installing plumbing lines for homes under construction in a 10-foot deep trench when it collapsed.

OSHA said its investigation will determine if trench protective systems were being used.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos