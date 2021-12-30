...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Dougherty
and south central Lee Counties through 245 PM EST...
At 154 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10
miles west of Albany, moving northeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Albany, East Albany, Marine Corps Logistics Base, Turner City,
Walker, Stocks, Radium Springs, Forrester, Lockett Crossing, South
Albany, Southwest Ga Regional A/P, Palmyra and Ducker.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GRAIN VALLEY, Missouri (KMBC) — Authorities in Grain Valley said a man died when a trench collapsed Wednesday.
Emergency crews were called about 1:30 p.m. to the 600 block of Southwest Hillside Drive.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration told KMBC9 News that crews with Preferred Plumbing Inc. out of Kingsville, were installing plumbing lines for homes under construction in a 10-foot deep trench when it collapsed.
OSHA said its investigation will determine if trench protective systems were being used.
