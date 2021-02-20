DUBLIN — The Department of Veterans Affairs’ Veterans Health Administration vaccinated its 1 millionth veteran with their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine recently.
Carl Vinson VA Medical Center has administered nearly 8,000 first doses of the Moderna vaccine to local veterans and approximately 2,350 second doses. The represents 18.5% of the veteran population served in the 49-county catchment by the Carl Vinson VAMC. The VA began COVID-19 immunizations in December 2020. As of Feb. 17, VA has vaccinated 329,685 veterans with a second dose. Second doses of the Moderna vaccine are given 28 days after the first dose; the second dose completes the course of vaccination.
On President’s Day, Carl Vinson VAMC staff in Dublin, Macon, Warner Robins at the VECTR Center, Brunswick and Tifton collectively delivered more than 1,000 doses.
VA’s COVID-19 National Summary publishes vaccination data daily on veterans, including information on employee and federal partner vaccinations. For those reviewing the site, when an individual receives both doses from VA, they have completed their vaccine course; therefore, “second dose” and “completed” are synonymous.
VA follows current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance and the VA COVID-19 Vaccination Distribution Plan. During the limited supply phase, VA facilities have made progress through CDC Phase 1A and are offering vaccines to veterans in Phase 1B, which includes veterans aged 75 and older. However, some sites are offering vaccine to additional veterans at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 as supply permits.
“VA guidance encourages local flexibility in order to maximize COVID-19 vaccine access and efficiency and limit potential vaccine waste,” Acting VA Under Secretary for Health Dr. Richard Stone said. “In this limited supply phase, our COVID-19 vaccination strategy is balancing site-specific resources, facility needs, vaccine availability, and status of the pandemic locally, as well as strict storage, handling and transportation parameters of available vaccines.”
“We are encouraged by the number of middle Georgia veterans we have been able to vaccinate so far and look forward to meeting VA’s goal of offering vaccines to all eligible veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated," Carl Vinson VA Medical Center Director David L. Whitmer said. "Offering vaccines to our veterans is one of our top priorities and will help us move past this pandemic together.”
Carl Vinson VA Medical Center is reaching out to veterans who are eligible for vaccination. Veterans who would like additional information can visit the VA COVID-19 vaccines webpage, visit their local facility’s website (www.dublin.va.gov and COVID-19 Vaccines -- Carl Vinson VA Medical Center Dublin, Georgia), or contact their care team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.