TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1776, the British hanged 21-year-old teacher/soldier Nathan Hale as a spy.
In 1862, President Abraham Lincoln announced the Emancipation Proclamation, making all slaves in seceding states free as of Jan. 1, 1863.
In 1975, President Gerald Ford survived a second assassination attempt in three weeks when his would-be assassin was thwarted by a bystander within a group of onlookers in San Francisco.
In 1980, Iraq invaded disputed territory in the Persian Gulf, officially beginning an eight-year war with Iran.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Michael Faraday (1791-1867), scientist; Charles Brenton Huggins (1901-1997), physician; Tommy Lasorda (1927- ), baseball player/manager; Eugene Roche (1928-2004), actor; David Stern (1942-2020), NBA commissioner; Arthur O. Sulzberger Jr. (1951- ), publisher; Andrea Bocelli (1958-), singer-songwriter; Joan Jett ( 1958- ), singer-songwriter; Scott Baio (1960- ), actor; Bonnie Hunt (1961- ), actress; Tom Felton (1987- ), actor.
TODAY’S FACT: The first issue of National Geographic was published on this day in 1888.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1969, San Francisco Giants center fielder Willie Mays hit his 600th career home run in a 4-2 victory over the San Diego Padres.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “When we win, I’m so happy, I eat a lot. When we lose, I’m so depressed, I eat a lot. When we’re rained out, I’m so disappointed, I eat a lot.” -- Tommy Lasorda
TODAY’S MOON: Between new moon (Sept. 17) and first quarter moon (Sept. 23).
