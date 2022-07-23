GRIFFIN — Whether you’re a golf course superintendent or a homeowner looking to grow the perfect lawn, there will be something for you at this year’s University of Georgia Turfgrass Field Day.
“After four long years, we are excited to bring back the UGA Turfgrass Research Field Day,” UGA Cooperative Extension turfgrass specialist Clint Waltz said.
The field day will be held from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 3 at UGA’s Griffin campus.
Extension specialists and researchers will share the latest information on how to care for a lawn or golf course. The sessions will cover effective prevention and management strategies of many common turf pests, weeds and diseases.
A barbecue lunch will be prepared, followed by displays and demonstrations of the latest turfgrass industry equipment.
Continuing Education Units (CEUs) will be available for Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, North Carolina and South Carolina. The proceedings for the day are below:
Field day schedule
— 8 a.m.-8:45 a.m. Registration
— 8:50 a.m.-9:15 a.m. Introduction, Welcome — Clint Waltz and David Buntin
— 9:15 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Guided research tour:
Research Facilities Enhancement — Henry
Water Requirements for Turfgrasses with Improved Drought Performance — Jespersen
Refreshment stop
Evaluation of Mowing Frequency for Lawn Health and Performance — Waltz
Sustainably Managing Turfgrass Diseases with Nanobubble Technology and Biofungicides — Bahri
Turf Disease Management: Fungicide Round-up — A. Martinez-Espinoza
Updates on Fall Armyworm and Rhodesgrass Mealybug Research in Turfgrass — Joseph
Role of Pollinators in Centipedegrass — Joseph
Evaluation of Fall Herbicide Programs for Annual Bluegrass Control in Bermudagrass — McCullough
Development of Recommendations for an Herbicide-Resistant Turfgrass System — Raymer
Computer Vision-Based Weed Mapping — Zhang
— 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Turfgrass equipment and product exhibits
— 11:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m. Lunch
— 1:15 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Self-guided research tour
Sustainably Managing Dollar Spot with UV-C Light Technology — Bahri
Past, Present and Future of Golf Course Putting Greens Grasses from Tifton — B. Schwartz
Problem Weed Control and New Turfgrass Herbicides — McCullough
Water Efficiency Improvements in Warm-Season Turfgrasses — Waltz
Turfgrass Response to Shaded Conditions — Raymer
Diagnosing Turfgrass Disease — Martinez-Espinoza
Graduate Student Research — Jespersen and students
Extension in Urban Ag — Huber
General registration is $80, and student registration is $30. Register on-site the day of the event or online before July 29.
To view the program, register and learn about group discounts, visit turf.caes.uga.edu.
Emily Cabrera is the public relations coordinator for the Integrated Pest Management program at the University of Georgia.
