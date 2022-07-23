turf grass.jpg

UGA’s 2022 Turfgrass Field Day will be held from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 3, at UGA’s Griffin campus. To view the program, register and learn about group discounts, visit turf.caes.uga.edu.

 Special Photo: UGA/CAES

GRIFFIN — Whether you’re a golf course superintendent or a homeowner looking to grow the perfect lawn, there will be something for you at this year’s University of Georgia Turfgrass Field Day.

“After four long years, we are excited to bring back the UGA Turfgrass Research Field Day,” UGA Cooperative Extension turfgrass specialist Clint Waltz said.

Emily Cabrera is the public relations coordinator for the Integrated Pest Management program at the University of Georgia.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.