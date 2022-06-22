...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING
FOR SOUTHWEST AND SOUTH CENTRAL GEORGIA...
High fire danger conditions are expected today over Southwest and
South Central Georgia. This will be due to several factors,
including near-record triple digit temperatures, unseasonably low
relative humidity values of 18-25 percent, and an unstable air
mass characterized by very high mixing heights. Afternoon winds
will be north to northeast at 5 to 10 mph.
Dead fuels will dry quickly. Live fuels will become stressed and
wilty.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme
caution.
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Air temperatures of 101 to 103 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Georgia and
Big Bend Florida.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
30 million people are under heat alerts as triple-digit heat bakes the Southeast
From California to the Great Plans and into the Southeast, 30 million Americans in 15 states are under heat alerts Wednesday.
The worst of the latest heat wave is expected to be in the South, with triple-digit temperatures possible in Dallas, Houston, Austin and San Antonio in Texas, and New Orleans and Atlanta.
And there's no relief in sight. About 65% of the entire US population will see temperatures above 90 degrees over the next week, and almost 60 million will be sweltering in temperatures at or above 100.
Nashville, Tennessee, may see 100 degrees Wednesday for the first time in almost a decade. For Atlanta, it will be the first time in almost three years.
Officials in New Orleans have warned the heat index could be as high as 115 degrees this week, and the city has set up several cooling shelters.
At 10 a.m. Wednesday, it was already in the 90s in some areas of Louisiana, the National Weather Service in New Orleans tweeted, and the heat index at Mississippi's Pascagoula Lott International Airport was 105.
It's the second heat wave in as many weeks for many parts of the country. An enormous heat dome across the eastern US and the Midwest created record high temperatures in several cities last week.
At least five people died of heat-related causes last week -- four in Georgia and one in Tennessee.
Power companies in the South surveyed by CNN earlier said they were prepared for this week's heat wave.
"This is our 'Super Bowl' that we prepare all year for," Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) spokesperson Scott Fiedler said in a statement to CNN. "TVA is extremely well-positioned to meet power demand during this week's hot weather. As you know, temperature and load go hand in hand. So we should see high loads the rest of this week."
