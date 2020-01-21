TIFTON — Colorful singing pirates will take the stage at the Tift County High School Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. on Feb. 7 when the ABAC Presents! Performing Arts Series features the New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players in “The Pirates of Penzance.”
The premise of the play involves a band of tender-hearted pirates celebrating the coming of age of Frederic, who was mistakenly apprenticed to the pirates until his 21st birthday. After serving his time, Frederic vows to devote his life to the extermination of all pirates until a leap year snag threatens to keep him apprenticed to the pirates for life.
Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Arts Connection Director Wayne Jones said the comic opera from Gilbert and Sullivan features one of the most famous “patter” songs ever from Major-General Stanley when he sings “I am the Very Model of a Modern Major-General.”
“Throw in a bevy of beauties, a brash pirate king, and the delightfully stuffy Major-General Stanley, and you have what the New York Times called ‘an endearing production with high musical standards and spirited performances,’” Jones said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun for all who attend.”
Limited tickets for the performance will be available at a cost of $30 for adults and $15 for students. Interested persons can purchase tickets at www.purplepass.com/abac or call (229) 391-4895. The performance is supported in part by Southwell, the ABAC Alumni Association, and the Stafford Fine Arts Fund.
Other events in the ABAC Presents! Performing Arts Series include the Dallas Brass on March 5 in the Tift Theatre in downtown Tifton, and jazz vocalist Myrna Clayton with the ABAC Jazz Ensemble on April 16 in Howard Auditorium on the ABAC campus.
The ABAC performing arts series is supported in part by the Georgia Council for the Arts through the appropriations of the Georgia General Assembly. The Georgia Council for the Arts also receives support from its partner agency, the National Endowment for the Arts. This project is supported in part by an award from the NEA.
The ABAC Presents! Performing Arts Series sponsor is Wonders of Wood. Southwell is the premium event sponsor. Event sponsors include Dr. Joseph J. Day, Ponder’s, Hilton Garden Inn of Tifton, and Julie Hunt. Preferred sponsors are McDonald’s/Tifton Housing Authority, Prince Automotive Group, Rotary Club of Tifton and South Georgia Banking Company.
Community partners are Bowen-Donaldson Home for Funerals, Chicago Pizza and Pasta, and The Floor Shoppe at Glynn Hendricks Interiors.
