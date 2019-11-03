TIFTON — The Concert Choir at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College will present its fall concert on Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. in Howard Auditorium.
Pieces from the performance include “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “Let My Love Be Heard,” “Gloria,” “Celebrate Music,” “Thread of Joy,” “How Firm A Foundation,” “Keep Your Lamps!” as well as “The ABAC Alma Mater.”
The Concert Choir consists of 47 members, including chamber singers, jazz choir, music majors, faculty members and community singers. The choir includes students from throughout the state of Georgia as well as the United States.
Conductor for the performance will be Susan Roe, head of the Fine Arts Department, and the accompanist is Jennifer Huang, assistant professor of Piano and Music Theory.
This event is available to the public at no charge. For more information regarding the event or the music program, interested persons can call (229) 391-4945.