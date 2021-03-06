TIFTON — Arts and Culture at ABAC presents a new way to celebrate performing arts despite current challenges with a brand-new Spring Virtual Arts Series beginning March 11 on the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College website.
Presented by James C. and Jolene C. Bell, each virtual performance will be available for 24 hours at no charge to the viewer. The four performances in the series can be accessed at arts.abac.edu on the dates of the performances.
“This mini-series features a variety of artists, some of whom will be included in next year’s full season as a part of the ABAC Presents! Performing Arts Series and An Evening for ABAC,” Arts Connection Director Wayne Jones said. “With the onset of spring comes the promise of days ahead that we can all gather together again.”
The Spring Virtual Arts Series opens with the American Spiritual Ensemble performing “The Power of Spirituals” on March 11. Farewell Angelina will be featured on March 25, followed by TAKE3 on April 8, and “Jaimee Paul and Leif Shires: Bonded” on April 22.
Directed by Everett McCorvey, the American Spiritual Ensemble is an acclaimed professional choral group comprising some of the finest classically trained singers in the music world.
The vocalists in the group have thrilled audiences around the world with their dynamic repertoire. Besides spirituals, they perform classical, jazz and Broadway numbers highlighting the black experience. The American Spiritual Ensemble is scheduled to appear on Jan. 23, 2022 as a part of the ABAC Presents! Performing Arts Series.
Composed of three long-time friends, Farewell Angelina is a country band with heart-stopping harmonies over blazing double violins and guitars. Ashley Gearing, Andrea Young and Nicole Witt have toured as Farewell Angelina in the United States as well as at festivals in Switzerland, Norway, Spain, France, Indonesia and Malaysia.
Rolling Stone described Farewell Angelina as “wickedly smart songwriting delivered with a healthy dash of sass.” The band has served as the opening act for Kenny Chesney, Trace Adkins, and many others. The group takes its unique name from a Bob Dylan song. Farewell Angelina will be the featured performers at An Evening for ABAC when the event returns to an in-person format in 2022.
TAKE3 is a genre-defying trio that brings the refinement of a rigorous classical music background and infuses it with rock-star charisma. The group performs top pop hits, Americana, and classical favorites. The group is scheduled to appear on Nov. 11 in ABAC’s Howard Auditorium as a part of the ABAC Presents! Performing Arts Series this fall.
Lindsay Deutch on the violin, Jason Stoll on the piano, and Mikala Schmitz on the cello make it their mission as TAKE3 to impart their love, passion and joy in music-making to all who hear them, using their artistic ability as a conduit for storytelling. Jones used their music as an inspirational thank-you to the employees of Southwell and Colquitt Regional Medical Center during the height of the pandemic in 2020.
Electrifying songs from the James Bond movie series will enthrall the audience when Jaimee Paul and Leif Shires combine their talents. A married couple, Paul is a dynamite-voiced sultry jazz singer, and Shires is a fantastic trumpet player with nationwide credits to his name.
The duo has performed for audiences throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and Japan. The James Bond tunes are instantly recognizable as Paul voices one hit after the other, and Shires accompanies her in a perfect fashion on the trumpet.
The series is made possible with the assistance of Southwell and The Floore Shoppe at Glynn Hendricks Interiors.
