Les Brown, a motivational speaker, said, “Just because Fate doesn’t deal you the right cards, it doesn’t mean you should give up. It just means you have to play the cards you get to their maximum potential.” Teach that man to play bridge!
Arguably the best deals are those in which both sides make the maximum plays. In today’s deal, what should happen in four hearts after West leads the club king?
The auction was straightforward. West’s hand was too weak for a takeout double, North had a textbook game-invitational limit raise, and South went on to game.
East hoped that his partner had four or fewer clubs. At trick one, he overtook with his club ace; then he shifted to the diamond two.
South had no difficulty in diagnosing this as a singleton. He also decided that it was most unlikely East would be adopting this line of defense if he had started with only one trump. So, declarer had to hope that East also held the heart ace; otherwise, East was bound to get his diamond ruff, and the contract would fail. In addition, South realized that if he immediately played a trump, East would take the trick, play a club to his partner and receive that ruff. How could South cut the club communications between the defenders?
He cashed the spade ace, overtook the spade queen with dummy’s king and continued with the spade 10. When East covered with the jack, declarer discarded his remaining club, so he lost only one spade, one heart and one club. Well played South and East!
—Phillip Alder,
NEA Bridge