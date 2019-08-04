Kage Baker, a science fiction and fantasy author who died in 2010, said, “I’m still learning my craft, and I’ve been writing since I was 9.”
Bridge players continue to learn regardless of the age at which they take up the game. But early in that learning curve, everyone is told that it takes nine tricks to make three no-trump. In today’s deal, how should South play after West leads his fourth-highest spade, and East puts up the queen?
In the auction, North’s jump to three diamonds was a tad optimistic. But if he had settled for two diamonds, South probably would have continued with two no-trump, which North would have raised.
South has eight top tricks: one spade, one heart, five diamonds and one club. The ninth winner looks as though it will come from hearts. But if the finesse loses, declarer must be careful to ensure that the defenders cannot take too many tricks. Still, there is another possibility: clubs 3-3.
Declarer ducks the first two spade tricks. If he wins trick three with the spade ace, he runs the heart jack and gets home. West defends better if he shifts to the club queen at trick three, despite South’s rebid. Declarer must duck that. Then if West continues with the club jack, South has a problem. He wants to duck to find out if the suit is 3-3. If it is, fine; if not, declarer needs the heart finesse. But here, if West continues his strong play, he will shift to a heart at trick five, forcing South to guess which way to turn. Sign up that West as your partner!
—Phillip Alder,
NEA Bridge