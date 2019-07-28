Charles Caleb Colton, an eccentric cleric, said, “Falsehood is never so successful as when she baits her hook with truth.”
In my last column, West led the diamond four from A-Q-9-4-2 against three no-trump. After dummy played the five, East did not coverwith his six (from 8-6-3), but played the three to show an odd number of cards in the suit. South won that trick with his jack, crossed to dummy and took the losing club finesse.
Now West cashed his diamond ace to drop South’s king. The defenders collected one club and four diamonds.
One reader said that if East had played the diamond six at trick one, and South had taken the trick with the jack, then West would have known the position because if South had started with K-J-8 of diamonds, he would have won the first trick with the eight, not the jack. Do you agree?
Against most declarers that would be true, but not against a sneaky one.
Look at this deal. If South takes the first trick with his diamond eight, crosses to dummy with a spade and runs the club queen, West will win with his king and shift to hearts. He hopes that East can take a quick trick there and return a diamond through declarer’s king-jack.
However, if South wins the first trick with the diamond jack, which cannot cost, and West thinks this indicates he began with only the doubleton king-jack, the contract will make. When West gets in with the club king and cashes the diamond ace, declarer can claim 10 tricks: three spades, one heart, two diamonds and four clubs.
