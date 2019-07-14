David Sedaris, an essayist and comedian, said in a newspaper interview, “Writing gives you the illusion of control, and then you realize it’s just an illusion, that people are going to bring their own stuff into it.”
I am not sure what stuff you bring into these columns, but this week’s involve one defender taking control to ensure that the contract is defeated. Some of the deals are based on ones sent to me by Steven Conrad of Manhasset, Long Island, who teaches on cruise ships.
In today’s deal, how should the defenders play to take four tricks against four spades after West leads the heart king?
Some players would open that South hand with one no-trump. Here, that might not work so well. If North invites game, South had better bid three spades, not three no-trump. Against no-trump, the defenders would take the first six tricks.
In the given auction, South (holding a six-loser hand) makes a three-diamond help-suit game-try. North jumps to game because he has excellent diamonds and only eight losers when his initial raise promised nine.
Some Easts would play unthinkingly at trick one, signaling encouragement with the heart nine. Now beating the contract would be an illusion. Instead, East should take control, overtaking the heart king with his ace, cashing the club ace and returning the heart two. Then West gives his partner a club ruff at trick four.
One last reminder: Defenders lead the ace from ace-king only at trick one. After that, they lead the king from ace-king (and king-queen).
—Phillip Alder,
NEA Bridge