Catherine Bach, an actress best known for her role in “The Dukes of Hazzard,” when her legs were insured for one million dollars, said, “I was at a party in London when I met Bond producer Barbara Broccoli. She introduced herself, and I didn’t believe her name. So I just replied: ‘Yeah, and I’m Cathy Carrot.’ I think maybe I got off on the wrong foot!”
Sometimes an opponent offers you a juicy carrot. Do not pass up the opportunity to benefit.
In this deal, East’s two-club response was natural and game-forcing. So, when South could not resist the temptation to overcall two hearts, West doubled for penalty. There was no need for a conventional double, because West could always make a forcing pass. If East had an unsuitable hand, he did not have to pass, but here, with such a balanced hand and three trumps, he was delighted.
West led the club seven: jack, king, four. East returned a low diamond. West took that trick and his other diamond winner before pushing his second club through the board’s holding. East took two more tricks in that suit and the diamond ace, West pitching two spades. Now came the spade queen, covered by the king and ace. West cashed the spade jack, giving the defenders the first eight(!) tricks.
Knowing declarer was down to his trump holding, West exited with a spade. South ruffed and led the heart queen, but West did not take that trick. Then the defenders also got two trump winners for down four!
Yes, East-West could have made three no-trump, but isn’t 800 much more enjoyable?
—Phillip Alder, NEA Bridge