Benjamin Spock wrote, “In automobile terms, the child supplies the power, but the parents have to do the steering.”
In bridge terms, the opening leader hits the accelerator with his choice of card, but often it is his partner who then has to steer the defense correctly. However, if the opening leader chooses the wrong gear — card — it could send his partner into a cul-de-sac — as in today’s deal.
Look only at the West hand and the auction. What should West lead against four spades?
South was right to jump straight to four spades. Only the diamond ace in his partner’s hand would give him 10 top tricks.
Arguably, the most important defensive rule is BoSToN -- Bottom of Something, Top of Nothing. In other words, low from length guarantees at least one honor in that suit. However, you ignore BoSToN when you lead the suit your partner bid and you did not support. Then, giving length information is more important than strength information. A high lead is either a singleton or from a doubleton, period.
Here, West must lead the heart four -- low from length. East wins the first trick with his nine and cashes the heart ace, learning that declarer, not his partner, began with a doubleton. East shifts to the diamond three, low guaranteeing at least one honor in the suit, and the defenders take the first four tricks.
Note that if West leads the heart eight, East will think it is from a doubleton and try to cash a third heart trick, which lets the contract make with an overtrick.
—Phillip Alder, NEA Bridge