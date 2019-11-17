Randy Baron decided to write “The Only Bridge Book You’ll Ever Need” (Baron Barclay Bridge Supplies). But he had trouble finishing, so we have two books, with that title preceded by the word “Almost.”
The books are aimed at players who have all of the basics straight and wish to do better in their local club and other tournaments. Each book also includes vignettes by well-known bridge celebrities.
The first book concentrates on constructive bidding, with some card-play included. The second volume starts with competitive bidding, then moves into declarer-play and defense. They contain lots of good advice. In addition, Baron mentions movies, songs, sports stars and countries that he particularly likes. His personality comes through loud and clear.
In this deal from book two, how should South play in three spades after West begins the defense with his three top clubs, and East follows throughout?
Sitting East, would you open three hearts when vulnerable? North’s takeout double with only a doubleton spade was dangerous, but at least he did not panic on round two.
Declarer seems to have nine tricks: five spades, three hearts and one diamond. But clearly hearts must be 0=7, and the defenders are threatening to take a heart ruff.
If South trumps the third club and plays on spades, West will take the second round and shift to a diamond, leaving declarer stranded in the dummy. Instead, South should discard a diamond at trick three. Then West will wish he had shifted to a diamond at trick two.
—Phillip Alder,
NEA Bridge