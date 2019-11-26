Englishman Danny Roth scours bridge literature, looking for errors by players and scribes. He has put 60 of these into “Outsmart the Bridge Experts” (HNB Publishing).
There are declarer-play and defense problems, and you have the chance to do better than the original player or author. Roth describes what actually happened, then asks, “Are you happy with that?”
In this example from the book, how should South play in six hearts after West leads the diamond queen?
Three hearts guaranteed a solid suit and set it as trump, three spades promised that ace, and four clubs showed a first-round control.
Clearly, South must avoid losing two diamond tricks. At the table, declarer, worried about a 6=1 diamond break, crossed to the spade ace at trick two and returned dummy’s second diamond. When East discarded (best), South won with his king and ruffed a diamond with the heart seven. East overruffed and shifted to a club, but declarer won, cashed a round of trumps and ruffed his last diamond with the heart five. When East couldn’t overruff, declarer claimed. Are you happy with that?
As Roth points out, South did well; if he had tried to cash the diamond king at trick two, he would have gone down. But his line could have been improved. Before crossing to the spade ace, cash the two top clubs; maybe the queen will fall. Admittedly it is only a 4% chance, but casinos are often happy with that edge.
—Phillip Alder, NEA Bridge