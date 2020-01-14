TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1759, the British Museum opened to the public.
In 1844, the University of Notre Dame received its official charter from the state of Indiana.
In 1892, Dr. James Naismith published his original 13 rules of “basket ball” in the Springfield College school newspaper.
In 1943, the Pentagon was dedicated in Arlington, Virginia.
In 2009, a US Airways flight made an emergency landing in the Hudson River shortly after takeoff from LaGuardia Airport in New York.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Edward Teller (1908-2003), physicist; Gene Krupa (1909-1973), jazz drummer; Lloyd Bridges (1913-1998), actor; Gamal Abdel Nasser (1918-1970), Egyptian president; Martin Luther King Jr. (1929-1968), civil rights leader; Ronnie Van Zant (1948-1977), singer-songwriter; Mario Van Peebles (1957- ), actor/director; Bernard Hopkins (1965- ), boxer; Regina King (1971- ), actress; Drew Brees (1979- ), football player; Matt Holliday (1980- ), baseball player; Pitbull (1981- ), rapper; Skrillex (1988- ), musician.
TODAY’S FACT: The Pentagon is the world’s largest office building by floor area, with 3.7 million square feet of dedicated office space.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1967, the Green Bay Packers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 35-10 in the first Super Bowl.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “There comes a time when one must take a position that is neither safe, nor politic, nor popular, but he must take it because conscience tells him it is right.” -- Martin Luther King Jr.
