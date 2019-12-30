Address conflicts, make adjustments and forge into the new year without the dead weight that’s been holding you back. A significant opportunity is heading your way, and fewer restrictions will mean you can make the most of whatever comes down the pike. Use your imagination and make your dreams come true.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Wipe your slate clean and prepare to do what moves you most. Be realistic, don’t make promises or set impossible goals and be true to yourself.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — You may crave change or a higher income, but before you take a giant leap, do your due diligence. Anything is possible if you plan your actions thoroughly.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Reevaluate, reorganize and restructure how best to move forward. Put a reasonable strategy in place and execute your plans with precision. Don’t rule out making an unusual choice.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — It’s a new day and a new year. Say goodbye to what you no longer want or need in your life and head in a direction that offers greater satisfaction.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Get together with people you love to discuss your aspirations, feelings and intentions. Today is a fabulous day to socialize and make plans for the future.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Relax and rejuvenate. Someone you care about will let you down or disappoint you. Consider how best to deal with sensitive situations before you take action. Focus on your shortcomings, not on someone else’s.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Get together with family or friends. A suggestion someone makes will spark your imagination and help you figure out a way to incorporate the things you love to do most into your daily routine.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) —Evaluate what you’ve done, your current situation and where you see yourself heading. Lay out a blueprint for success, so you can head into the new year with renewed hope for a better future.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You’ll be the center of attention. If you let too many people lean on you, you will fall short. It’s OK to say no.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Before you shoot for the stars, consider whether your plans are doable. Use your intelligence to come up with an affordable way to reach your goals this year.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Stop second-guessing yourself and start making constructive changes that will lead to what you truly want to achieve. It’s OK to be different and to follow your dreams.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — If you are observant and a good listener, you’ll have plenty to consider moving forward. Don’t make assumptions. Consider someone’s motives and integrity before you take action.