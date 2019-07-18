Establish what you want to accomplish and put a strategy in place. Partnerships affect how things unfold this year, making it essential that you and your allies work in tandem. Personal improvements and romance are highlighted.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Look over your personal documents and update anything that is overdue or could stop you from moving forward with your travel, educational or contractual plans.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Look for an investment you feel comfortable making. Use your strengths and knowledge to help you instead of depending on someone who may have a different agenda or motive than your own.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — The most challenging situation to deal with will involve deception. When in doubt, ask questions. Trust in your judgment, not in hearsay. A personal change will turn out well.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — You know what’s expected of you and what you are capable of doing. Be honest about what you are willing to do and put up with. Don’t fold; call the shots.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — A change at home may seem daunting at first, but once you start seeing results, you will discover that a transformation is what’s needed to improve your life.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Think big, but don’t go overboard. A little will go a long way if you plan everything out and are prepared to do the work yourself. Don’t depend on others.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Bring it on. A can-do attitude will help you reach your goals, impress a loved one and forge a better future. Romance is on the rise.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t change things midway. See matters through to the end before you start something new. Inconsistency will not help you gain support. Keep your life simple and your plans doable.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — If you want to make a change, be prepared to do the work. Personal gains are within reach, and sharing your success with a loved one will have its rewards.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — A journey that will teach you something new or give you information that helps you recognize your options should be taken. It’s up to you to do the legwork.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Keep your wits about you when dealing with emotional issues. Letting your anger take control will make you look bad. Do something productive and be proud of what you accomplish.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Your charm will help you out when dealing with work-related matters. Taking part in an interview or discussing a professional plan you have mapped out for yourself is favored. Avoid indulgent people.