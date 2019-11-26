Let go of the past. Embrace new beginnings and take advantage of whatever comes your way. Look at the big picture and assess how best to make the most out of your knowledge, skill and experience. It’s time to push for personal success.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Make things happen. Don’t let your personal life interfere with your professional responsibilities. Leave no room for criticism, and aim for perfection. Protect your reputation and position.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Take care of your responsibilities before you engage in some leisure time. Make plans to do something you’ve never done before with a loved one. A commitment can be made.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Don’t let anyone stand in your way. If you dig deep and ask questions, you’ll find the information you need to get ahead. Personal improvements will boost your confidence.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Looking out for others or lending a helping hand will make you feel good, but don’t let anyone take advantage of your generosity. Romance is in the stars.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Reject overspending or any other form of indulgence. You’ll encounter a negative response from someone you share financial interests with if you don’t stick to a budget.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You’ll have the wherewithal to get what you want. Step into the spotlight and voice your opinion. Spend time with people who bring out the best in you. An unexpected insight will be offered.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- You will be all about chitchat today. Make sure you take care of your responsibilities as well. Money will be tight, but if you are thrifty, you’ll do OK.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- If you share your feelings, you’ll get a good response. Romance is highlighted and plans can be made. If you spruce up your appearance, you’ll look good and feel good too.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- If you let your Leo charm shine through, you will make noteworthy allies and associates. If you are gracious, everyone will follow you, but if you are aggressive, you will be left out.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- An opportunity to help a friend or a youngster will make your day. The more you do to help someone, the better you will feel about yourself. Love is encouraged.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Get your point across and your ideas off the ground. A day trip will lead to information that will help set the stage for future prospects. Expand your interests.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Use your intelligence and be innovative. Make phone calls or meet with people you respect and want to work alongside. A romantic gesture will bring you closer to a loved one.