After seeing the penguins of Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium roam through the empty halls of the closed attraction, Field Museum’s resident dinosaur, SUE the T.rex, decided to get in on the fun.
As is the case with most attractions across the nation, Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium and Field Museum have closed their doors to guests to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
With no humans to stand in their way, a group of rockhopper penguins ventured out earlier this week to meet other animals in the aquarium.
So when SUE heard about the penguins’ field trip, it decided to pay the penguins at its own home a visit.
When reached for comment, SUE, who is known for its witty Twitter presence, replied, “This is the moment I have been waiting for. The museum is mine to roam. The theropod revolution has begun.”
Of course, SUE in the video is not the real deal, as SUE in reality is a skeleton of a Tyrannosaurus rex that stands at more than 40 feet long and 13 feet tall. It is the world’s best-preserved and most complete Tyrannosaurus rex, according to the museum.
The Field’s Museum’s mission to share science with the world is going strong, even though our building is closed for the next few weeks,” a spokeswoman said.
“If letting an apex predator explore our halls helps drive home that mission, then who are we to say no?” she added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.