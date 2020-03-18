Bernie Sanders says he is ‘assessing’ his presidential campaign
Bernie Sanders says he is ‘assessing’ his presidential campaign
Bernie Sanders said he will assess his presidential campaign after his poor showing in Tuesday’s Democratic primaries.
“As I said yesterday, we are assessing the state of our campaign, there’s not going to be an election for another three weeks,” the Vermont senator told CNN Wednesday. “We are talking to our supporters. Anybody who suggests that at this point we are ending the campaign is not telling the truth.”
Sanders did not answer questions on whether he has a timeframe for making a decision or if he thinks there’s a pathway for him to win the Democratic nomination.
Earlier Wednesday, Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir made a similar comment about the future of the senator’s bid.
“The next primary contest is at least three weeks away. Sen. Sanders is going to be having conversations with supporters to assess his campaign,” Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir said in a statement Wednesday morning.
HUD is suspending foreclosures, evictions
President Donald Trump said Wednesday that his administration will suspend foreclosures and evictions on homeowners at least until the end of next month.
Speaking at the White House, Trump said the move from the Department of Housing and Urban Development would provide relief during the coronavirus outbreak.
“The Department of Housing and Urban Development is providing immediate relief to renters and homeowners by suspending all foreclosures and evictions until the end of April,” Trump said.
There are growing fears in the White House and on Capitol Hill that the coronavirus outbreak could send the economy into a damaging recession — and that aggressive intervention by Washington is needed immediately to reverse course.
Republican senators are close to reaching an agreement on the details of the $1 trillion stimulus plan, two GOP sources have told CNN, a package that one Treasury memo suggests could include a combined $500 billion in checks to Americans to address the economic impact of the coronavirus.
Groups of GOP senators met behind closed doors to hammer out the final details, but were facing new pressure from Democrats to include them in the talks in order to quickly reach a bipartisan deal on a proposal more far-reaching than Washington’s intervention during the 2008 financial crisis.
Panic buying is forcing supermarkets to ration food, other supplies
Supermarkets in countries around the world are rationing food and household staples in an attempt to prevent shortages as the coronavirus pandemic sparks waves of panic buying.
Food retailers in the United Kingdom including Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Aldi, Waitrose and Ocado are placing limits on the number of some or all products that customers can purchase. Similar measures have been taken by some outlets in the United States and Australia.
Popular products such as toilet paper, soap and long-life milk will be limited to two per customer, Sainsbury’s CEO Mike Coupe said in a letter to customers. Tesco said it has introduced a purchase limit of three items on all its products.
The four-item limit that discount retailer Aldi is introducing “is still significantly more than most customers would buy in a normal shopping trip,” UK CEO Giles Hurley said in a letter to customers. “If we shop as we normally do, our stores will quickly return to normal,” he added.
Coupe echoed that sentiment, saying that Sainsbury’s has “enough food for everyone” provided people buy only what they need.
A spokesperson for Tesco said that stock levels are “good” and stores are being replenished daily. “We would ask our customers to please shop as they normally would, to help maintain good availability for everyone.”
Trump to invoke Defense Production Act to expand production of hospital masks and more
President Donald Trump said during Wednesday’s White House press briefing that he will be invoking the Defense Production Act to help make up for potential medical supply shortages as the US battles the coronavirus pandemic.
“Right after we finish this conference, I’ll be signing it and it’s prepared to go,” Trump said.
Former US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said Sunday some doctors and nurses are already short on equipment such as gowns and gloves, and industry groups have been sounding the alarm with the Trump administration about possible shortages in supplies for several days, even weeks.
The major US lab industry group has also raised concerns with federal agencies over the past week about potential shortages of supplies.
5.7 magnitude earthquake hits Utah knocks out power
A 5.7 magnitude earthquake shook Utah’s Salt Lake City area Wednesday morning, cutting power to tens of thousands and suspending work at the state’s public health lab amid the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.
Flights to Salt Lake International Airport were being diverted, departures were postponed, and terminals and concourses were evacuated so engineers could inspect the facilities, the airport said.
The quake was centered about 10 miles west of Salt Lake City and near the city of Magna, starting at 7:09 a.m. MT, the US Geological Survey said.
People in downtown Salt Lake City left buildings and gathered outside after the quake, talking about the shaking.
“It didn’t feel like a small earthquake at all. I heard things in my kitchen falling,” Michael McCarlie, who lives in an apartment at the City Creek Landing development in the capital, told KSL.
This is the state’s most powerful quake since 1992, when a magnitude 5.9 temblor struck the St. George area, Utah’s Division of Emergency Management said.
Operations at the state’s public health laboratory were halted as the building is assessed for damage, the state Department of Health said.
The state’s coronavirus hotline, which residents may call to request tests and seek information, was down after the quake, Gov. Gary Herbert said on Twitter — though the health department said a temporary information line was available.
More than 47,000 customers in the area were without power about an hour after the quake, Rocky Mountain Power’s website reported.
“Please stay away from the downtown area while crews assess damage,” Herbert said. “Unless you work in public safety, or are an essential employee, remain at home or telework.”
The quake comes as Utah residents, like people across the world, are adjusting to changes brought by the coronavirus pandemic, including canceling schools and limiting mass gatherings.
“I know the last thing we need right now is an earthquake, but here we are, and it sounds like aftershocks are likely,” Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said on Twitter.
At the city’s iconic Mormon temple, the quake dislodged the trumpet of an angel statue atop its highest spire, video from KSL showed.
“The trumpet on the Angel Moroni statue fell off, and there is minor displacement of some of the temple’s smaller spire stones,” said Daniel Woodruff, a spokesman for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Aerial photos show the fallen trumpet appeared to land on the roof of the temple near the base of its spires.
School districts in the area have been offering grab-and-go lunch pickup programs during the coronavirus break, but some districts canceled those programs Wednesday because of the earthquake, CNN affiliate KTVX reported.
Airport reopening could take ‘more like hours instead of days’It could take “more like hours instead of days” to reopen the airport, city airport director Bill Wyatt told reporters late Wednesday morning.
Concourse D had a substantial water line break that will need fixing, and structural engineers will evaluate the buildings before the airport can reopen, Wyatt said.
Because fewer people are flying during the coronavirus pandemic, “evacuating the terminal buildings was easier” than it would have been, Wyatt said.
The runways and taxiways were not damaged, Wyatt said. Some inbound planes were diverted to Denver or elsewhere, Wyatt said.
The airport said a road to the airport initially was closed after the quake, but eventually was reopened late Wednesday morning so passengers could be picked up.
The Utah Department of Transportation said it didn’t appear that the roads it’s responsible for were damaged, but workers were checking to make sure. Parts of Interstate 80 were temporarily closed so inspection crews could look at bridges, it said.
Several aftershocks had been recorded within 20 minutes of the main quake, according to the USGS.
Generally, in Utah, earthquakes greater than magnitude 5 happen once every 10 years, and quakes greater than magnitude 6 happen once every 50 years, the USGS says.
That statement takes into account instrumentation records dating back to 1962, and historical records dating back to the 1850s, the USGS says.
CNN’s Daniel Burke, Dave Hennen and Judson Jones contributed to this report.
