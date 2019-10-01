U.S. Customs and Border Protection halted the import of products from five countries on Monday in a rare move aimed at countering forced labor abroad.
The agency issued what is known as Withhold Release Orders, which are intended to prevent goods suspected to have been made with forced labor from entering the U.S.
The products include rough diamonds, gold and disposable rubber gloves, and are from a range of countries, including China, Malaysia, Zimbabwe, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Brazil.
“A major part of CBP’s mission is facilitating legitimate trade and travel,” said Acting CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan. “CBP’s issuing of these five withhold release orders shows that if we suspect a product is made using forced labor, we’ll take that product off U.S. shelves.”
CBP only issued one other order in 2019, against tuna and tuna products, according to agency data.
The U.S. has had a ban on goods which use forced labor since 1930, but enforcement was rare until Congress changed the law in 2016, according to the law firm Arnold & Porter.
Florida’s ban on sanctuary cities begins
Florida’s ban on sanctuary cities just went into effect.
What will that mean in a state that demographers estimate is home to nearly 800,000 undocumented immigrants?
That depends on who you ask.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who made passing the ban a campaign promise, argues it will make communities safer by requiring police to help ICE.
The city of South Miami and several immigrant-rights groups, who filed a lawsuit challenging the ban, say it endangers public safety by fueling fear of law enforcement in immigrant communities.
Florida’s measure forbids law enforcement agencies and local governments from adopting such so-called sanctuary policies that limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities.
America’s factories suffer their worst month in a decade
In the surest sign yet that the trade war is hurting the American economy, manufacturing activity contracted for the second month in a row in September, falling to a level not seen in 10 years.
The Institute of Supply Management’s closely-watched manufacturing index dropped to 47.8 in September, its lowest level since June 2009 and worse than what economists had expected.
The index measures month-to-month changes in the industry. A reading above 50 denotes growth in the sector.
“Global trade remains the most significant issue, as demonstrated by the contraction in new export orders that began in July 2019,” said Timothy Fiore, chair of the ISM’s manufacturing business survey committee.
Making matters worse, the contraction in September was steeper than it was in August, when the sector contracted for the first time in three years because of higher prices that factories pay for materials and weaker global demand.
And the slowdown isn’t over.
Companies that make machinery cited softening demand and reduced backlogs, but food, beverage and tobacco producers said Chinese tariffs are hurting their businesses, the ISM survey showed.
162 heat records could be broken across the US this week
Even though it’s technically autumn, parts of the U.S. are currently feeling some historic heat. There are 162 possible record highs and 164 record warm lows (aka the lowest temperature is warmer than usual) forecast across the country from Tuesday to Thursday.
On Wednesday, temperatures in New York City’s Central Park could reach 90 degrees. According to the National Weather Service, there have only been five other recorded times when the area has seen 90 degree temperatures in October, and the last one was in 1941.
In Atlanta, where it’s not as unusual to see summer heat overstay its welcome, they’re looking at a different kind of record: Currently, the record in Atlanta is 90 days over 90 degrees in a calendar year. If every day between Tuesday and Friday hits the forecast 90 degrees, it would make 91 days over 90 in 2019. That’s a new record level of hot. (The old record was set in 2011.)
Some teachers in Florida can carry guns inside classrooms now
As of Oct. 1, some Florida teachers can carry firearms on campus.
The measure is part of a controversial bill that Gov. Ron DeSantis signed in May. The legislation was based on recommendations made in response to the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February 2018.
The bill authorizes school districts to implement at least one school-safety officer per public school. The definition is broad and could include a school resource officer, law enforcement official employed by the district, a school security guard or a school guardian.
Before the bill was passed, teachers were prohibited from serving as “guardians” in schools, according to the bill’s text.
But that was before the Parkland massacre.
In 2018, the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission founded the Coach Aaron Feis Guardian Program. Named for the Parkland faculty member who was killed in the attack along with 16 students and staff, the program allows schools to arm teachers and staff or personnel hired specifically as guardians in the case of an armed attack.
Guardians must pass psychological and drug screenings and complete at least 144 hours of training, according to the Florida Department of Education.
School districts may opt-in to the program, but the bill doesn’t require teachers or districts to participate.
So far, 39 out of Florida’s 67 counties opted to participate in the program, including Broward County, despite the school board’s initial refusal to join the program.
Some districts already arm teachers. Others have banned it
Arming teachers was already legal in some school districts before the mass shooting in Parkland. Since then, the debate around guns in schools has only grown more contentious.
In August, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo passed legislation banning school districts from arming teachers, one in a bundle of bills meant to strengthen firearm regulations in the state.
“The answer to the gun violence epidemic plaguing this country has never been and will never be more guns,” he said at the time.
School districts in Texas, Utah, Arkansas and South Dakota have allowed educators and school staff to carry firearms for several years, though the length and frequency of required training varies by state.
All states except Hawaii, New Hampshire and Wyoming ban people from bringing guns on K-12 campuses, though eight allow concealed handgun permit holders to carry their weapons at school or have no law on the subject, according to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.
The Florida law went into effect on the second anniversary of the mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed 58 people. It remains the deadliest mass shooting in US history.
Two years earlier on the same date, nine people were shot to death at a community college in Roseburg, Oregon.