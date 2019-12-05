Another Tennessee murderer chooses electric chair over lethal injection
The choice for Lee Hall, convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend nearly three decades ago, was death by a three-drug combination or death by 1,750 volts of electricity.
Hall, like several other inmates in Tennessee, has chosen the electric chair, state records show. His execution is set for Thursday night.
He will be the fourth person to be electrocuted by the state since November 2018 and the first since Stephen West was executed in August.
GOP Gov. Bill Lee said Wednesday that he would not prevent Hall’s execution.
“The justice system has extensively reviewed Lee Hall’s case over the course of almost 30 years, including additional review and rulings by the Tennessee Supreme Court (Tuesday and Wednesday). The judgment and sentence stand based on these rulings, and I will not intervene in this case,” the governor said.
Tennessee’s primary method of execution is lethal injection. But an inmate who was convicted of a capital offense before 1999 can choose electrocution instead.
Trump asks SCOTU.S. to block House subpoena for financial docsPresident Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court Thursday to block a subpoena for his financial documents, arguing that the House exceeded its authority when it ordered Trump’s longtime accounting firm Mazars U.S.A to turn over his personal records.
The justices have already put a temporary freeze on the subpoena while they consider in the coming days and weeks whether to take up the appeal.
The fate of Trump’s attempts on multiple front to shield his financial records is now squarely before the highest court in the land.
The justices have already said they will meet behind closed doors on December 13 to discuss a similar petition concerning a New York grand jury subpoena for Trump’s tax returns. In addition, Trump’s lawyers are likely to appeal a separate case they lost concerning a subpoena to Deutsche Bank for similar documents.
Pelosi wants to scrap legal protections for Big Tech
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is working to strip key legal protections from tech companies under a long-awaited trade agreement with Canada and Mexico.
Pelosi’s push highlights how a groundswell of skepticism about the tech industry has reached the highest levels of congressional leadership, and could result in a setback for Silicon Valley as the Trump administration negotiates the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (U.S.MCA).
The tech industry has argued aggressively for including the protections, saying it would help shield businesses from legal exposure they would otherwise face for much of the content others post on their platforms.
But an ongoing debate at home about whether tech companies continue to deserve such expansive protections — under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act — has led to calls for those rights to be excluded from international trade deals.
“There are concerns in the House about enshrining the increasingly controversial Section 230 liability shield in our trade agreements,” said Henry Connelly, a spokesperson for Pelosi.
The Santa Claus business is booming, even as malls struggle
Retailers looking to get Americans off e-commerce sites and into physical stores this holiday season may be relying on Santa Claus more than ever.
Department stores, such as Kohl’s, have struggled to bring post-Thanksgiving shoppers into their brick-and-mortar locations so far this year. A handful of big-box behemoths, including Walmart, Target and Best Buy, gobbled up the lion’s share of the record 190 million shoppers in physical stores during the Friday-to-Monday sales rush, according to the National Retail Federation.
Online shopping has eclipsed purchases in physical stores for the past few years, so malls and department store chains are increasingly marketing photos with Santa to get customers to come to their stores.
U.S. sanctions Russian cybercriminal group over $100 million hack
The U.S. Treasury Department announced new sanctions Thursday on a Russian-based cybercriminal organization called “Evil Corp” for using malware to steal more than $100 million from hundreds of banks and financial institutions.
Specifically, Evil Corp used the malware known as Dridex to “infect computers and harvest login credentials from hundreds of banks and financial institutions in over 40 countries, causing more than $100 million in theft,” according to the Treasury Department.
U.S. banks were a prime target, a senior administration official said Thursday.
“Treasury is sanctioning Evil Corp as part of a sweeping action against one of the world’s most prolific cybercriminal organizations. This coordinated action is intended to disrupt the massive phishing campaigns orchestrated by this Russian-based hacker group,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.
“OFAC’s action is part of a multiyear effort with key NATO allies, including the United Kingdom. Our goal is to shut down Evil Corp, deter the distribution of Dridex, target the ‘money mule’ network used to transfer stolen funds, and ultimately to protect our citizens from the group’s criminal activities,” he added.
The name “Evil Corp” appears to be a reference to the fictional, monolithic corporation in the television series “Mr. Robot.”
The US also unsealed an indictment on Thursday against two Russians as part of a hacking conspiracy beginning in 2011 to defraud companies and others of millions of dollars. A record $5 million reward has been offered for help in arresting the two men, Igor Turashev and Maksim Yakubets.
Yakubets was already on the FBI’s most wanted cybercriminals list and is now accused of leading a gang that used malicious programs to track the keystrokes of American victims and steal their banking login information.
The malware was spread through common spearphishing emails and spam campaigns, allowing the group to access the confidential information of people that clicked an infected link.
Luggage store and order of Franciscan sisters targeted
One of the viruses that targeted small- to mid-sized US companies without robust cyber defenses allegedly caused an estimated $70 million in losses, law enforcement officials said. The victims included a high school in a small steel town in Pennsylvania, a luggage store in New Mexico, and an order of Franciscan sisters, who allegedly had tens of thousands of dollars stolen from them.
“Today’s announcement should make clear to those engaged in cybercrime that we will identify you, we will unmask you, and we will prosecute you, no matter how much effort it requires or how long it might take,” said Assistant Attorney General Brian A. Benczkowski of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “You will never have safe haven from the efforts of the US law enforcement and our international partners.”
While Evil Corp is not named in the indictment, Yakubets is also the organization’s leader, according to the Treasury Department. He also has ties to Russian intelligence services, an administration official said, although neither him nor Turashev are accused in charging documents of receiving backing or direction from the Russian government.
“The group’s leader, Maksim Yakubets, also provides direct assistance to the Russian government’s malicious cyber efforts, highlighting the Russian government’s enlistment of cybercriminals for its own malicious purposes,” the department’s statement said.
Turashev is accused of working with Yakubets in deploying Bugat malware to steal Americans’ finances. The Justice Department had previously accused both Turashev and Yakubets, along with three alleged associates, of related crimes in 2015.
A senior administration official said that the charges reveal “yet another example of the Russian government enlisting” criminals who are behind “cyber crimes to carry out malign activities” on its behalf.
Russai efforts “second in tempo only to Iran”
The official also said Trump administration efforts to target Russia for these kinds of acts are “second in tempo only to Iran.”
“Maksim Yakubets is not the first cybercriminal to be tied to the Russian government. In 2017, the Department of Justice indicted two Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) officers and their criminal conspirators for compromising millions of Yahoo email accounts. The United States Government will not tolerate this type of activity by another government or its proxies and will continue to hold all responsible parties accountable,” the Treasury statement said.
US law enforcement often works with European partners to fight international cybercrime, which can transcend national borders. But it’s struggled to stop crime emanating from Russia, where the constitution forbids extraditing citizens. The US is often forced to use a strategy of sealing indictments and hoping Russian suspects travel to a country friendlier to the US.
“Because these criminals are in Russia, some may ask why pursue them, you may never get your hands on them. It’s difficult, no doubt, but it’s not impossible, as we have shown time and time again over the past number of years,” FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich said at a press conference announcing the new charges and reward.
“The Russian government did provide a response to a mutual legal assistance treaty request. It was a response that was helpful in the investigation to a point,” Bowdich later said. “To a point.”
Several others accused of working with the gang have already been arrested. In 2016, Belarusian authorities convicted and sentenced four people for their role in the scheme.
At least 300 organizations in 43 countries have been affected by the gang’s theft, said Director Rob Jones of the Cyber Crime Unit at the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency.
In Russia, the indicted men are part of a group that live a “flamboyant” and “cash rich” lifestyle, Jones said, citing online evidence gathered by authorities from the hackers’ associates.
“We’ve been able to identify an online presence for associates of these individuals... which gives you a very good pen portrait of their behavior and the type of lifestyle they lead, which is cash rich, fast cars, behaving and acting like very flamboyant and extravagant millionaires,” Jones said.
