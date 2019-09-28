A 12-year-old African-American girl says three of her white male classmates pinned her down and cut several of her dreadlocks.
The girl, Amari Allen, tells CNN that three white boys at Immanuel Christian School in Springfield, Virginia, pinned her on Monday to a playground slide.
They held her hands behind her back, Amari said, covered her mouth and clipped her hair, calling it “ugly” and “nappy.”
“They were saying that I don’t deserve to live, that I shouldn’t have been born,” she said.
She said one of the boys had scissors, and all three are in her class.
When the bell rang to call students back inside, “they ran off laughing... I just got myself up,” she said.
Trump: House Democrats leading impeachment inquiry are ‘savages’President Donald Trump called a group of House Democrats “savages” — language he has previously used for terrorists and gang members — as Democrats begin revving up their impeachment inquiry into the President’s actions regarding Ukraine.
In a tweet Saturday morning, Trump unleashed his new broadside against House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff and Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler. He also slammed the four freshman Democrats known as “the Squad” — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, and Rashida Tlaib.
“Can you imagine if these Do Nothing Democrat Savages, people like Nadler, Schiff, AOC Plus 3, and many more, had a Republican Party who would have done to Obama what the Do Nothings are doing to me. Oh well, maybe next time!” Trump wrote.
In the past, Trump has used the word “savages” in speeches and at campaign rallies to refer to the terrorist group ISIS and the violent gang MS-13.
The President also previously targeted the four progressive congresswomen of color with racist language, suggesting “they go back” to the countries from which they came, though three were born in the U.S. and Omar is a naturalized U.S. citizen. His comments led the Democratic-led House in July to approve a resolution condemning his remarks.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry this week over the allegations that Trump attempted to pressure a foreign leader for political gain.
Federal judge blocks plan to speed up deportations
A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration’s plan to expand a procedure to speed up deportations for some undocumented immigrants.
The policy shift, announced in July, casts a wider net over undocumented immigrants subject to the fast-track deportation procedure known as “expedited removal,” which allows immigration authorities to remove an individual without a hearing before an immigration judge. In doing so, the administration would be provided greater latitude in quickly deporting undocumented immigrants.
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson in the U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia took issue with the administration’s decision-making process that led to the change.
Mar-a-Lago official gets probation for lying in child porn investigation
A U.S. serviceman who oversaw Army communications at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida was sentenced to three years of probation for lying during a child pornography investigation, according to court documents.
Richard Ciccarella told federal agents that he was the “Non-commissioned Officer in Charge” of White House communications at Mar-a-Lago, the documents state.
He headed the Army’s communication detail at the resort from August 2017 to March 2018, The Palm Beach Post reported.
In July, about two months after his arrest, Ciccarella pleaded guilty to making a false statement to a federal agent during the child pornography investigation.
16 whales die on Georgia beach
About 26 whales beached this week in Georgia — and 16 of them died — in the second mass stranding this year in the state, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said.
The short-finned pilot whales were stranded Wednesday on or near St. Catherines Island south of Savannah, the department said in a news release.
It’s unknown why whales beach themselves. This species is the most common to mass-strand in the southeastern U.S., the DNR said.
Necropsies (animal autopsies) are being performed on the carcasses to try to determine why the whales ended up on the beach.
