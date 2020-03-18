People are being urged to avoid crowds and stay home to stop the spread of the coronavirus but there are worries that younger people are not taking those measures.
Some younger celebrities want to change that and are using social media to spread the message to not spread the virus.
Justin Bieber, 26, posted a montage video Tuesday on Instagram of people helping others in the time of crisis.
“I wanted to remind everyone what we can do when we come together!!” Bieber wrote in the caption. “LETS COME TOGETHER BY ISOLATING OURSELVES UNTIL WE HAVE MORE ANSWERS! Our grandparents are counting on us.”
Bieber has 130 million followers on Instagram.
Kylie Jenner, 22, tweeted her thoughts to her more than 31 million followers on Twitter.
“i hope everyone is feeling well!” she wrote on Tuesday. “it’s so important right now to self quarantine to ensure we aren’t endangering ourselves or anyone who can’t handle this virus.”
Homes for pets are in urgent need as coronavirus shuts down animal shelters
Animal shelters across the US are making the hard decision to close their doors to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic.
As more people are being told to stay home nationwide, shelters and humane societies are trying to place as many animals in homes as quickly as possible.
In Philadelphia, for example, Morris Animal Refuge closed to the public Tuesday until further notice.
“The most important part of this is getting the animals out of the shelter and into homes whether it be temporarily or permanently,” Carly Gove, a Morris volunteer coordinator and marketing assistant, told CNN. “Our community has been so great already.”
Coronavirus impacts how we watch entertainment
The movie-TV divide has been blurring and evolving for some time, as streaming and other at-home diversions grow. With concerns about coronavirus have suddenly ruptured public pastimes, the question is whether that shift will be seriously hastened.
Movie studios have acted to make films available at home on a faster timetable in response to the virus, in a gesture that is both public-spirited and practical. With theaters closing, Universal movies like “The Hunt” and “The Invisible Man” can capitalize on money the studio spent marketing them now — hoping to recoup at least some of that investment while they’re still fresh in people’s minds.
Even before coronavirus, fast-advancing technology has already played a role in this equation. Still, as Indiewire columnist Anne Thompson noted, Universal’s boldest move — bypassing theaters and making the animated movie “Trolls World Tour” available as video on demand — is the kind of experiment that “makes exhibitors crazy.”
The raging debate in entertainment circles is whether the move toward streaming content into the home at a premium price will fundamentally alter the model for the exclusive window that theaters enjoyed, and have fought hard to sustain. Studios have been angling for more flexibility on that score, while services like Netflix have demonstrated the appetite for movies with theatrical and even Oscar credentials principally being watched on TV.
For its part, the National Association of Theater Owners put out a statement with a sober but generally optimistic longterm appraisal, saying that based on the economics for major blockbuster movies “it is our understanding from discussions with distributors that the vast majority of deferred releases will be rescheduled for theatrical release as life returns to normal.”
There are, like virtually everything else related to this period, a lot of things we simply don’t know.
Under one scenario, people who have already become increasingly accustomed to cocooning at home with various streaming services might slide farther along those lines, faster, going forward.
Another prospect is that pent-up demand for movies in theaters will eventually come roaring back, whenever the situation improves, as people crave the experience. For those who remember whooping with an audience when, say, Captain America caught Thor’s hammer in ”Avengers: Endgame” — or during the climax of ”Get Out” — there’s no denying that communal thrill.
A third outcome, perhaps, falls somewhere in between. Consumers have already grown accustomed to the convenience of seeing movies — especially certain kind of movies — at home. Plus, they have a greater variety and abundance of series, documentaries and more to scratch various itches than ever before.
At the same time, certain genres are made to be consumed with an audience in a darkened theater — feeding off shared reactions — with horror, action and certain comedies foremost among them.
Although there is no direct precedent for the current cultural upheaval, in the wake of the Sept. 11 attacks, author Haynes Johnson appeared on ABC’s “Nightline” and was asked whether the US would ever return to the same level of public participation. Sounding a reassuring note, Johnson said that after a time, society would “go back to our delights and diversions.”
The question to be answered at a later date is to what extent and where we’ll consume those diversions. While those who follow Hollywood continue to speculate, the truth is that everyone right now is in the dark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.