Jimmy Carter, the son of a peanut farmer who served as America’s 39th president, turns 95 today.
He is the oldest living former U.S. president, a title once held by the late George H. W. Bush, who died in late 2018 at 94.
People may leave President Carter a birthday wish from anywhere in the world, through the Carter Center website. Thousands of messages have been left so far from people as close as his home state of Georgia and as far as South Korea, Zambia, and Australia.
The organization was founded in 1982 by President Carter and his wife and is “committed to advancing human rights and alleviating unnecessary human suffering,” according to the Center’s website.
R. Kelly’s lawyer complains the singer can visit with only one of his girlfriends at a timeR. Kelly’s attorney filed a motion arguing for a release on bond in which he bemoaned the singer’s visitation privileges that allow him to visit with only one of his girlfriends at a time.
Kelly has been held in a Chicago area jail since July on federal sex crimes charges. He also faces charges in New York on racketeering, kidnapping, forced labor and sexual exploitation of a child.
Kelly pleaded not guilty to the federal charges in August.
Allegations of sexual misconduct by the singer go back nearly 30 years.
The motion, filed by attorney Steven Greenberg in US District Court in New York Monday, complains that the singer is only allowed one unrelated person to visit.
“His visits are severely restricted; presently, he is only allowed one unrelated person to visit. In other words, although he lives and has lived with two lady friends, only one of them is allowed to be on his visiting list, and after 90 days he is required to switch,” Greenberg says in the motion. “No other friends or professional colleagues are allowed to visit. That is not right.”
Stranger Things is getting a fourth season Will Eleven and Mike reunite... again? Is Billy really dead? What happened to Hopper? What’s up with that Russian prison tease?
So. Many. Questions.
And we’re hoping they’ll all be answered in the fourth season of Netflix’s hit series “Stranger Things.”
The streaming service announced the show’s return Monday saying the Duffer Brothers, the creators of the series, have also signed on “to a multi-year film and series overall deal.”
“The Duffer Brothers have captivated viewers around the world with Stranger Things and we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with them to bring their vivid imaginations to other film and series projects our members will love,” Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said in a statement.
“We can’t wait to see what the
Duffer Brothers have in store when they step outside the world of The Upside Down.”
We can’t either.
On the show’s fourth season, the only clue the video announcement offers is this: “We are no longer in Hawkins.”
Cue the theories.
And cue the excitement.
The show’s plot has so far centered in a small Indiana town where a group of teenagers, a mom and a sheriff try to untangle mysteries surrounding a nearby lab with the help of a young girl with telekinetic and telepathetic powers.
“Stranger Things” has earned 30 Emmy nominations and won six Emmys.