Archbishop Desmond Tutu in hospital treating infectionArchbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu
has been admitted to the hospital for the treatment of a “stubborn infection,” according to a statement by his foundation.
The 88-year-old anti-apartheid activist has been hospitalized several times over the past few years for the treatment of a similar condition, the office said in a statement on Wednesday. His foundation gave no further details about the hospital where he is receiving treatment.
Tutu, the first black archbishop of Cape Town, was last seen welcoming the World Cup-winning South African Rugby team when they returned to South Africa in November.
Tutu has been admitted to the hospital several times for treatment for persistent infections in recent years. He has had a long-running battle with prostate cancer, which he was first diagnosed with in 1997.
Former Playboy model Karen McDougal sues Fox News for alleged defamation
Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model who said she had an affair with Donald Trump before he was elected president, filed a lawsuit Thursday against Fox News alleging the news organization defamed her.
In the lawsuit, which was filed in a New York state court, McDougal accused host Tucker Carlson of acting with a “reckless disregard for the truth” when he suggested on a December 2018 episode of his show that she extorted Trump.
In a statement provided by a Fox News spokesperson, the network said it would “vigorously defend Tucker Carlson against these meritless claims.”
McDougal was paid $150,000 by American Media Inc., the National Enquirer’s parent company, for her story of an alleged affair with Trump. Her lawsuit stated that in 2016 she attempted to sell her story to the publication, and that the tabloid eventually purchased it “to prevent its publication.”
The practice of purchasing a story to prevent its ultimate release is commonly referred to as “catch and kill.” Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, testified before Congress that he participated in “several” instances in which the tactic was used to protect Trump’s image.
Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ gets its own mini-documentary
Twenty-five years after embedding itself deep in our ears, Mariah Carey’s infamous Christmas song “All I Want For Christmas Is You” will return to make its mark once again.
On Wednesday, Amazon announced the song would get its own mini documentary, “Mariah Carey is Christmas!” and released a trailer.
The documentary will tell the story of how Carey’s long-standing hit and how it became a seasonal staple, and feature interviews from heavy hitters like producer Randy Jackson and the pop singer herself.
—From wire reports
“Can’t wait to share this with you guys! Watch the trailer for my @AmazonMusic mini-doc, coming soon,” Carey shared on her Instagram.
In the trailer, the five-time Grammy award-winning artist explained of the song, “I just remember where I was coming from, wanting it to feel like a classic. It was an accomplishment for me that I was really proud of.”
And Jackson admitted how unlikely it was that the singer could turn a holiday original into such a hit.
The documentary will premiere on Amazon later this month.
This year, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” appeared on Rolling Stone’s charts as early as November 1st. Shortly after, Carey announced her unreleased video footage from the music video.
Legacy Recordings also released Carey’s “Merry Christmas 25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition,” which includes the original album, plus a disc featuring previously unreleased live tracks from her 1994 St. John The Divine Benefit Concert, rare remixes, a new rendition of the “Sugar Plum Fairy” and additional seasonal tracks.
Lisa Respers France contributed to this story.