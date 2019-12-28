Thai Navy SEAL dies from infection he contracted during cave rescue
A Thai Navy SEAL has died from an infection he contracted during the daringrescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach
from a flooded cave in Thailand last year.
The Thai Royal Navy confirmed the death of Petty Officer Beirut Pakbara in a statement Friday.
“Mourning Sergeant Major Beirut Pakbara, the hero of the cave who passed away. The Royal Thai Navy would like to express our deepest condolences to Beirut’s family,” the statement read.
Beirut contracted a blood infection during the rescue operation at Tham Luang cave in northern Thailand. He had been seeking medical treatment over the past year, but his condition worsened after the infection got into his bloodstream, according to Thai Royal Navy.
Twelve members of the Wild Boars youth soccer team and their coach entered the sprawling Tham Luang cave network on June 23 last year and were trapped when a downpour flooded the cave complex.
They were unable to navigate out of narrow passages, and the rising water forced them to take shelter on a rocky ledge. The boys were found two weeks later in early July, but jubilation quickly gave way to the realization that their rescue would be extremely dangerous.
The world watched as a team of Thai Navy SEALs and international cave-diving experts led the mission to retrieve them, eventually evacuating the boys one by one.
Somalia suicide car bomb attack rocks capital, killing dozens
At least 79 people are dead and 149 more injured after a massive car bomb exploded at a busy intersection on the outskirts of Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, on Saturday, according to a government official.
Government spokesman Ismael Mukhtar also earlier told CNN that the attacker drove his vehicle into the “Ex-control Afgoye” checkpoint, a well-known junction that links the south of Somalia to the capital.
Mukhtar added that university students were among the dead.
The attack happened during rush hour in the Somali capital at about 8 a.m. local time, and civilians and soldiers are among the dead, police said.
Police conduct security searches at the checkpoint, but there is also a taxation office located nearby and the area is heavily populated with civilians and security forces.
Police have warned that the death toll could rise as many of the wounded have been rushed to hospitals.
Images from the scene showed multiple wrecked vehicles with shards of twisted metal nearby as well as a minibus marked with blood.
Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu confirmed two Turkish citizens had died in the attack.
—From wire reports
“May Allah’s mercy be upon our 2 citizens and innocent Somali brothers&sisters who lost their lives in the heinous terrorist attack,” Çavuşoğlu wrote on his Twitter account. He added Turkey would continue to stand with Somalia in the fight against terror.
Saturday’s attack came two weeks after at least five people were killed in a seven-hour battle at a hotel popular with lawmakers and security officials in the Somali capital.
In February, the group Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for a car bombing at a crowded shopping mall that left at least 10 dead. It was also behind three car bombings last November that killed at least 52 people with about 100 more injured.
Journalist Omar Nor reported from Mogadishu. CNN’s Sara Mazloumsaki, Sharif Paget and Raja Razek contributed to this report from Atlanta while Lauren Said-Moorhouse wrote from London.