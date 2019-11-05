‘Smuggled’ TV show condemned in wake of Essex truck deaths
British broadcaster Channel 4 is facing criticism for airing a reality show in which people compete to “smuggle” themselves into the UK, just weeks after 39 people — believed to be Vietnamese nationals — were found dead in a truck in Essex.
“Smuggled,” which was pulled from schedules after the incident on Oct. 23 but premiered on Monday night, features contestants attempting to sneak into Britain without their passports.
The UK’s Home Office called the broadcast “insensitive and irresponsible,” but Channel 4 has defended the program as a “matter of urgent public interest.”
Last month, 39 people were found dead in the back of a refrigerated lorry in a UK industrial park in Grays, Essex, 20 miles east of London.
The driver has been charged with 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people, conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration, and money laundering.
The two-part series is billed by Channel 4 as “an unprecedented national security experiment.”
Alec Baldwin is suing a man over a parking spot disputeAlec Baldwin is suing the man he got into a dispute with over a parking spot, claiming that the man lied to police about the encounter and made defamatory statements about the actor.
In a lawsuit filed Friday, attorneys for Baldwin said that Wojciech Cieszkowski falsely told police that Baldwin had punched him in the face during a 2018 argument over a parking space in New York, which ultimately led to the actor’s arrest.
“When two New Yorkers get into an argument over a parking space, typically what happens is they exchange a few sharp words and then move on with their lives. But that is not what happened here,” the lawsuit reads. “Cieszkowski has instead made up a false story about the encounter and refused to move on unless Baldwin succumbs to his extortionate demands.”
Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant spark relationship rumors
Keanu Reeves has sparked rumors that he is in a relationship, after walking hand-in-hand down the red carpet with artist and philanthropist Alexandra Grant at an event in Los Angeles.
“The Matrix” star, 55, has reportedly been friends with Grant, 46, since they met roughly a decade ago.
The pair, who were seen holding hands at the LACMA Art + Film Gala on Saturday, have previously worked as business partners.
They collaborated on the books “Ode to Happiness” and “Shadows” in 2011 and 2016 — with illustrations by Grant and text by Reeves.
Grant explores the use of text and language in works of various media — including painting, sculpture, drawing, film and photography, according to her website.
—From wire reports