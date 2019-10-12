The first man to ever walk in space has died
Alexei Leonov, the first person to perform a spacewalk, died this week. He was 85.
Russian space agency Roscosmos Space Corporation announced his passing Friday. State news agency RIA-Novosti reported he’d been chronically ill before his death.
Though Leonov wasn’t the first man on the moon (a goal he wasn’t shy about), he earned his own “first” in the space race between the US and Soviet Union. On March 18, 1965, he embarked on the first spacewalk, spending 12 minutes outside the Voskhod 2 capsule.
The first American to walk in space, Ed White, wouldn’t do so until June that same year.
On the Apollo-Soyuz mission in 1975, Leonov met with US astronauts in space and gave TV viewers tours of their respective crafts, the first time Soviet and US cosmonauts collaborated in space.
Cause of Kevin Hart car crash determined
The California Highway Patrol has determined that a crash which left actor Kevin Hart injured was caused by reckless driving.
Hart was one of three people involved in a crash in Calabasas, California, last month.
According to a California Highway Patrol incident report obtained by CNN, Hart and the driver, Jared Black, sustained back injuries and were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.
The third occupant, Black’s fiancée Rebecca Broxterman, did not suffer any substantial injuries.
The three were traveling in a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda owned by Hart at the time of the crash.
The CHP report noted that Black was turning onto Mulholland Highway near Malibu when he accelerated and lost control of the Barracuda.
Hart was in the passenger’s seat, while Broxterman was in the back.
The car careened down an embankment and slammed into a tree, according to the report.
The trio were believed not to be wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
Prince’s estate objects to Trump campaign playing ‘Purple Rain’ at rallyPresident Donald Trump’s musical selection during a rally in Minneapolis didn’t sit well with Prince’s estate Thursday night.
“Purple Rain” was played during the rally in the music legend’s hometown and the estate was quick to respond with a tweet. “The Prince Estate will never give permission to President Trump to use Prince’s songs.”
This isn’t the first time the estate has asked the Trump campaign to stop playing Prince’s music.
In the same tweet, the estate embedded a letter dated “October 15, 2018,” showing the Trump campaign agreed to stop using Prince’s music.
It reads: “... to avoid any future dispute, we write to inform that the Campaign will not use Prince’s music in connection with its activities going forward.”
—From wire reports
The Trump campaign has heard this tune before. “Stop playing our music.”
The list includes Ozzy Osbourne, Rihanna, Adele, Neil Young, George Harrison’s estate, Steven Tyler and Pharrell Williams.