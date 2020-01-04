Harvey Weinstein addresses his pending criminal trial
Days away from the start of a criminal trial at the center of the #MeToo movement and a potential conviction that could send him to prison for decades, Harvey Weinstein is addressing the 26 months since the allegations of sexual misconduct against him were first brought to light.
The highly-anticipated rape trial against Weinstein begins Monday. The former film producer answered eight questions from CNN via email.
“The past two years have been grueling and have presented me with a great opportunity for self-reflection,” Weinstein wrote. “I realize now that I was consumed with my work, my company and my drive for success. This caused me to neglect my family, my relationships and to lash out at the people around me. I have been in rehab since October 2017, and have been involved in a 12-step program and meditation. I have learned to give up my need for control.”
Since initial bombshell reports by The New York Times and The New Yorker in October 2017, more than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual abuse ranging from harassment to rape.
Tucker Carlson criticizes Trump’s strike on Iranian general
On Friday afternoon, President Trump praised Tucker Carlson along with other conservative Fox News stars. “We have great people,” Trump said.
A few hours later Carlson tore into Trump’s decision to authorize the US airstrike that killed Iran’s top general Qasem Soleimani.
While he mostly refrained from criticized Trump directly, Carlson condemned “chest-beaters” who advocate for foreign interventions. He asked four questions that made clear his anti-war point of view: “Is Iran really the greatest threat we face? And who’s actually benefiting from this? And why are we continuing to ignore the decline of our own country in favor of jumping into another quagmire from which there is no obvious exit? By the way, if we’re still in Afghanistan, 19 years, sad years, later, what makes us think there’s a quick way out of Iran?
“Nobody is thinking like that right now,” Carlson added. “Instead, chest-beaters like Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska are making the usual war-like noises, the noises they always make.”
Rod Stewart and son charged with simple battery, police say
Singer Rod Stewart has been charged with simple battery after punching a security guard at the Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida, on New Year’s Eve, police say.
Stewart, 74, told police he and his family were trying to get the children in their group access to a private event at the hotel, according to a Palm Beach Police Department probable cause affidavit obtained by CNN affiliate WPTV.
The security guard working the event in the children’s area said Stewart’s group was unauthorized to enter and asked them to leave after they “began to get loud and cause a scene,” the affidavit states.
—From wire reports
Stewart’s son, Sean Stewart, then “got about ‘nose to nose’ distance” from the security guard’s face, police said. The security guard placed his hand on Sean Stewart’s chest and asked him to give him space when Sean Stewart shoved him backward.
Rod Stewart then punched the security guard in his left ribcage area, police said.