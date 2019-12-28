Christina Koch just set a record for the longest spaceflight by a woman
NASA astronaut Christina Koch made history Saturday, setting the record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman.
Koch arrived on the International Space Station on March 14 for her spaceflight mission. As of December 28, she has been in space for 289 days, surpassing the record of Peggy Whitson, who spent 288 consecutive days in space.
“It’s a wonderful thing for science,” she told CNN’s Christi Paul from aboard the ISS, about the feat. “We see another aspect of how the human body is affected by microgravity for the long term, and that’s really important for our future spaceflight plan going forward to the moon and to Mars.”
According to NASA’s schedule, Koch will remain on the station until February 2020, falling just shy of the longest single spaceflight by a NASA astronaut: 340 days, set by Scott Kelly. Astronauts normally stay on the station for six months.
Mural of Tina Turner defaced with swastika in N. CarolinaA mural of legendary singer Tina Turner was vandalized with a red “swastika-type symbol” in Asheville, North Carolina, according a police report.
The Nazi symbol, drawn incorrectly, appeared on Monday evening and was reported to police the next day, according to a report from the Asheville Police Department.
The mural was located on the pull-down storefront of a record store, Static Age Records.
An employee of the store, Arieh Samson, told CNN that his reaction to the incident was “a mix of deep disappointment and anger.”
“Our record store isn’t just a record store,” Samson told CNN. “It’s a community space that hosts events multiple times a week. It’s truly a safe and inclusive space for many aspects of the community.”
Elon Musk says Las Vegas tunnel will hopefully be ‘fully operational’ by 2020Elon Musk said that Las Vegas is “hopefully” getting a fully operational underground commercial tunnel by 2020.
His idea to bore tunnels underground to alleviate traffic in highly congested cities like Los Angeles and Las Vegas initially began as a joke in 2016 but has now become a full-fledged business aptly named the Boring Company with several nascent projects in major cities, including Chicago and Baltimore.
He tweeted Friday night that the Boring Company is completing its first commercial tunnel in Vegas from the Las Vegas Convention Center to the Strip, before it works on other projects.
Musk and the Boring Company have been working to revolutionize the way people travel with high-speed Loop and Hyperloop transportation systems. Underground tunnels will transport people in cars or passenger “pods,” allowing commuters to bypass traffic and get around cities faster.
