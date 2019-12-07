Pensacola shooting victim had hoped to become a Navy jet pilot
One of the three people killed in Friday’s shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola was a sailor and former US Naval Academy sportsman who said he was looking forward to becoming a military jet pilot.
Joshua Kaleb Watson, an Alabama native, died in Friday morning’s shooting, his brother Adam Watson said in a Facebook post.
“My youngest brother gave his life for his country in a senseless shooting,” Adam Watson wrote. “We are beyond proud, but there is a (hole) in our hearts that can never be filled.”
A Saudi Arabian military officer who was in flight training at the Pensacola base killed three people and injured eight others Friday morning in a classroom building, officials said. The shooter was killed.
One of the last survivors of the USS Arizona will be interred there
A World War II veteran who was the second-to-last man to escape the USS Arizona during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor will be interred on the ship’s wreckage on Saturday.
Lauren Bruner, one of 334 crew members to survive the Dec. 7, 1941 attack, died on September 10, 2019, just months before his 99th birthday.
The interment ceremony will be livestreamed and is scheduled to take place at sunset at the USS Arizona Memorial in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Divers will place the urn containing Bruner’s ashes inside the well of the barbette on gun turret No. 4. The ceremony will include a rifle salute, flag presentation, and plaque presentation in honor of the veteran. A barbette is an armored structure protecting a gun turret on a warship.
The memorial can only be reached by boat as was built above the submerged hull of the sunken battleship. The hull is a tomb for more than 900 sailors who remain within.
Peloton actress trades bike for a cocktail in new spoof commercial
It’s a new beginning for the Peloton woman.
When last we saw her, she was celebrating her yearlong fitness journey and thanking her husband for giving her an exercise bike for Christmas. Both the bike and the husband were nowhere to be found on Friday.
In a video posted to his Twitter, Actor Ryan Reynolds seemed to poke fun at the recent controversy around an ad for Peloton, the indoor bike start-up. The video, a commercial for his Aviation Gin brand of distilled spirits, opens with the woman now dubbed “the Peloton woman” staring blankly at the camera while out with two girlfriends before they toast to “new beginnings.”
The caption: “Exercise bike not included.”
Peloton has recently come under fire for a holiday commercial showing a woman documenting her year with the Peloton bike her husband gave her for Christmas. Critics have pointed to the ad’s purported sexism and deafness to the privilege of its subjects.
—From wire reports
Some have said the woman appears to be pressured to work out by a husband who gifted her an exercise machine unprompted.