TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1883, American and Canadian railroads instituted five standard continental time zones.
In 1928, the first cartoon with sound, Walt Disney’s “Steamboat Willie,” premiered.
In 1963, the first push-button telephones were test-marketed in Carnegie and Greensburg, Pennsylvania.
In 1966, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops eliminated the rule against eating meat on Fridays.
In 1985, the comic strip “Calvin and Hobbes” made its first appearance.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Louis Daguerre (1787-1851), inventor; George Gallup (1901-1984), pollster; Klaus Mann (1906-1949), publicist/dramatist; Johnny Mercer (1909-1976), lyricist; Alan Shepard (1923-1998), astronaut; Margaret Atwood (1939- ), writer; Alan Dean Foster (1946- ), author; Alan Moore (1953- ), author; Elizabeth Perkins (1960- ), actress; Owen Wilson (1968- ), actor; Chloe Sevigny (1974- ), actress; David Ortiz (1975- ), baseball player; Denny Hamlin (1980- ), race car driver.
TODAY’S FACT: The average American consumed 57.2 pounds of beef and 93.8 pounds of chicken in 2018.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1985, New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor sacked Washington Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann during a Monday Night Football game. Theissman suffered an injury that resulted in his retirement from football.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Memories are made of peculiar stuff, elusive and yet compelling, powerful and fleet. You cannot trust your reminiscences, and yet there is no reality except the one we remember.” -- Klaus Mann, “The Turning Point”