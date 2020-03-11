Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and other senators are preparing a letter that will ask President Donald Trump to issue an emergency declaration for the coronavirus pandemic.
An aide for Schumer told CNN Wednesday that the minority leader, along with Democratic Sens. Patty Murray of Washington and Gary Peters of Michigan, will call for the formal declaration, which would allow the Federal Emergency Management Agency to use more than $40 billion from the Disaster Relief Fund to assist local state government in their response to the coronavirus.
In an effort to get congressional Republicans to act on the issue, Murray went to the Senate floor on Wednesday to try to pass by unanimous consent a bill that would “allow Americans to earn paid sick leave time so they can address their own health needs and the health needs of their families.” But one Republican senator — Lamar Alexander of Tennessee — objected to the bill, causing it to fail.
Bernie Sanders vows to stay in 2020 race
A defiant Sen. Bernie Sanders vowed to stay in the presidential race on Wednesday after a series of major defeats, pointing to his appeal with younger voters and previewing the lines of argument he’ll use against rival Joe Biden
at this weekend’s upcoming CNN-Univision debate. “Last night obviously was not a good night for our campaign from a delegate point of view,” Sanders said, noting his losses in the Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi and Idaho primaries. But he then pointed to his victory in North Dakota and reminded viewers of his lead in Washington state.
After acknowledging the unfavorable delegate math, Sanders dug deeper into the numbers and warned that Biden’s failure so far to win over young voters could be damaging in November and beyond.
Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison
Harvey Weinstein was sentenced Wednesday in a New York courtroom to 23 years in prison, the culmination of a case that fueled the global #MeToo movement and encouraged women to speak out against sexual abuse.
“I really feel remorse for this situation,” the former Hollywood producer said, his voice barely audible, as he addressed the court before the sentence was handed down. “I feel it deeply in my heart. I will spend my time really caring and really trying to be a better person.”
“I’m not going to say these aren’t great people, I had wonderful times with these people, you know,” Weinstein said of his accusers. “It is just I’m totally confused and I think men are confused about all of these issues.”
Weinstein, 67, arrived at his sentencing hearing in a wheelchair and in handcuffs.
Judge James Burke sentenced him to 20 years in prison for first-degree criminal sexual act and three years in prison for third-degree rape. The sentences will run consecutively and both come with five years of supervision after release, and Weinstein also must register as a sex offender.
Supreme Court lets ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy stay in place
The Supreme Court said on Wednesday that the controversial Trump administration ”Remain in Mexico” asylum policy can stay in effect while legal challenges play out.
The court’s order is a victory for the administration, which warned there would be a “rush to the border” if the policy that has been in effect for a year was blocked by the courts. It’s a devastating loss for immigrant rights groups who say asylum seekers sent back to Mexico are living in dangerous conditions.
Justice Sonia Sotomayor would have denied the government’s application, the court said.
Senate panel scraps subpoena in probe related to Bidens
Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Chairman Ron Johnson scrapped a planned vote Wednesday for a subpoena in the committee’s Republican-led investigation into the Ukrainian energy firm that hired former Vice President Joe Biden’s son.
The decision to postpone the subpoena vote came amid accusations from Democrats that the probe was politically motivated to damage Biden’s presidential bid, as well as questions about the target of the subpoena, Andrii Telizhenko, an ally of the President’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani. Telizhenko was a contractor for Blue Star Strategies, a public affairs firm that worked with Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company that hired Hunter Biden in 2013.
Johnson wrote a letter to committee members saying he was postponing the subpoena vote in order to allow time for senators to receive additional briefings — and said he would now seek the records directly from Blue Star Strategies instead of Telizhenko.
“Out of an abundance of caution, and to allow time for you to receive additional briefings, I will postpone a vote to subpoena records and an appearance from former Blue Star Strategies consultant Andrii Telizhenko about his work for the lobbying firm,” Johnson wrote. “While we work through those questions, at the suggestion of both Republican and Democrat Committee members, we will instead go straight to the source and compel the same records and an appearance directly from Blue Star Strategies.”
While Johnson, a Wisconsin Republican, has said that his investigation is unrelated to Biden’s reelection bid, presidential politics have swirled over Johnson’s probe and into Burisma and Hunter Biden. The investigation has been criticized by one Republican on the panel for being political, and Johnson himself charged earlier this month that the information he was seeking would be of interest to Democratic primary voters.
Johnson’s investigation is one of several Senate Republican probes related to Ukraine that have ramped up in recent months as the presidential campaign season has gotten underway and Biden surged to become the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination. Trump and his allies have repeatedly made unfounded and false claims to allege that the Bidens acted corruptly in Ukraine.
A Democratic aide said Johnson has not notified Sen. Gary Peters, the top Democrat on the committee, of his intention to subpoena Blue Star Strategies. Peters can oppose the subpoena, which he did for Telizhenko, which then would require the chairman to put the matter to a full committee vote to issue the subpoena.
